Racing weather latest: Aintree Sunday card abandoned due to high winds

This afternoon’s ITV Racing card at Aintree has been called off.
The Halloween Family Fun Day meeting featuring the William Hill Old Roan Chase has been abandoned due to high winds caused by Storm Boelo.
A Sunday morning statement from the course read: "Today's Halloween Family Fun Day featuring the William Hill Old Roan Chase has been abandoned due to high winds caused by Storm Boelo.
"Overnight wind speeds have reached 44mph, with the outlook for the day showing further significant winds until at least early afternoon.
"While we are disappointed, the safety of our participants, visitors and teams is our number one priority.
"General admission ticket holders will be refunded and hospitality bookers will be contacted in the coming days by a member of a team. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you soon."
Sunday's Market Rasen meeting goes ahead as planned following an early inspection, with conditions in the are to be minitored.
The Irish cards at Galway and Wexford are also on.
BHA reschedule Newbury features
Newbury have been forced to abandoned Saturday's valuable card with the course waterlogged following more rain.
Friday's meeting had already fallen foul of the elements and now the fixture due to feature the BetVictor St Simon Stakes and Horris Hill has followed suit after significant overnight rain.
The BHA swiftly moved to rescheduled the two Group 3 races to Newmarket next week.
A statement read: "The St Simon Stakes will now be contested at Newmarket on Friday October 30 for a prize fund totalling £75,000, with the Horris Hill Stakes taking place at the same venue the following day, Saturday October 31, with a total prize fund of £50,000.
"The Horris Hill will be changed from a colts and geldings race to all-sex. This accounts for the loss of the Listed Radley Stakes from Newbury's fixture, a race for fillies over the same trip as the Horris Hill."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.