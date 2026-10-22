Racing weather latest: Aintree Sunday card abandoned due to high winds

The Halloween Family Fun Day meeting featuring the William Hill Old Roan Chase has been abandoned due to high winds caused by Storm Boelo.

A Sunday morning statement from the course read: "Today's Halloween Family Fun Day featuring the William Hill Old Roan Chase has been abandoned due to high winds caused by Storm Boelo.

"Overnight wind speeds have reached 44mph, with the outlook for the day showing further significant winds until at least early afternoon.

"While we are disappointed, the safety of our participants, visitors and teams is our number one priority.

"General admission ticket holders will be refunded and hospitality bookers will be contacted in the coming days by a member of a team. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you soon."

Sunday's Market Rasen meeting goes ahead as planned following an early inspection, with conditions in the are to be minitored.

The Irish cards at Galway and Wexford are also on.