Queens Brook justified strong market support and lowered the colours of Brandy Love in the process when winning the Racing TV Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Brandy Love was the overnight favourite to return to action with a win as the only horse to beat Harry Fry’s Love Envoi to date. However, the mare much prefers to go left-handed and she found conceding 9lb and race fitness to Gordon Elliott’s Queens Brook a step too far. As race time approached, Queens Brook’s price contracted until eventually she was sent off the 11-8 favourite and having jumped economically throughout, when she took up the running before turning for home, Brandy Love could not bridge the gap.

