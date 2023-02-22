Queens Brook justified strong market support and lowered the colours of Brandy Love in the process when winning the Racing TV Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown.
The Willie Mullins-trained Brandy Love was the overnight favourite to return to action with a win as the only horse to beat Harry Fry’s Love Envoi to date.
However, the mare much prefers to go left-handed and she found conceding 9lb and race fitness to Gordon Elliott’s Queens Brook a step too far.
As race time approached, Queens Brook’s price contracted until eventually she was sent off the 11-8 favourite and having jumped economically throughout, when she took up the running before turning for home, Brandy Love could not bridge the gap.
Jordan Gainford did not have to get too serious and just kept his mount up to her work to win by four and a half lengths, with Anna Bunina staying on to pip Brandy Love for second.
“She’s very good, her form is rock solid. She enjoyed it around there and I thought from the bend to the last that she picked up very well. It’s nice to see her doing that,” said Gainford.
“That inside track is riding very tight today to be honest. She’s a mare that is consistent and she’s there every day.”
Brandy Love was pushed out to 10/1 from 7/2 for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham by Betfair with the winner trimmed into 8s from 10s.
