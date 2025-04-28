Menu icon
Racing TV Punchestown offer
Racing TV Punchestown offer

Racing TV Punchestown offer

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon April 28, 2025 · 1h ago

The Punchestown Festival is here and all 40 races, including all 12 Grade One's, are exclusively live on Racing TV. What's more, Sporting Life readers can enjoy a FREE MONTH TRIAL of the channel!

During your free one-month trial you can enjoy over 75 British and Irish meetings including the Betfred Guineas Festival and York Dante Festival.

You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android (so you don’t need Sky to watch on your television)!

It has never been easier to start a free trial of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.

CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

