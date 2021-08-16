Hislop took the Peter O’Sullevan Trophy for Broadcaster of the Year for a second time in three years while Stafford picked up the Alan Lee Trophy for Emerging Talent in front of more than 600 lunch guests at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in a ceremony organised by the Horserace Writers and Photographers Association.

Picture of the Year went to Francesca Altoft with Ian Carnaby taking the specialist writer prize. The Racing Post’s Chris Cook was named Racing Reporter of the Year while his colleague Lee Mottershead won a third Racing Writer of the Year award and Patrick McCann lifted the Photographer of the Year title.

Charlie Appleby picked up both the Flat and International trainer prizes after an all-conquering season with Godolphin stable jockey William Buick taking the jockey accolade.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore won the top jump trainer and jockey awards respectively, with Emma Banks named Owner of the Year following the exploits of her mare Lady Bowthorpe.

Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum was honoured with the Arabian Racing Achievement Award with the HWPA President’s Award going to John Hanmer and the George Ennor Trophy for Outstanding Achievement handed to Richard Johnson, who retired from the saddle in April.

