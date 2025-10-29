Racing TV free one-month trial offer for Sporting Life readers

The Jumps look better on Racing TV - and to celebrate the return of Jumps we’ve teamed up with Racing TV to offer Sporting Life readers a FREE one-month trial!
Enjoy over 80 British and Irish meetings during your free month, including The BetVictor Festival of Racing at Down Royal this Friday and Saturday, plus:
- bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting, Wetherby
- Clonmel Oil Chase Day, Clonmel
- The November Meeting, Cheltenham
- Premiere Weekend, Punchestown
Watch it all live on TV, tablet, or mobile – including Racing TV’s large-screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV (no Sky subscription required!).
It’s never been easier to start your free trial – just click below and follow the simple sign-up process. Hurry, this is a limited time offer.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.