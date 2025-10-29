Menu icon
Free one-month trial of Racing TV
Free one-month trial of Racing TV

Racing TV free one-month trial offer for Sporting Life readers

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed October 29, 2025 · 2h ago

The Jumps look better on Racing TV - and to celebrate the return of Jumps we’ve teamed up with Racing TV to offer Sporting Life readers a FREE one-month trial!

Enjoy over 80 British and Irish meetings during your free month, including The BetVictor Festival of Racing at Down Royal this Friday and Saturday, plus:

  • bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting, Wetherby
  • Clonmel Oil Chase Day, Clonmel
  • The November Meeting, Cheltenham
  • Premiere Weekend, Punchestown

Watch it all live on TV, tablet, or mobile – including Racing TV’s large-screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV (no Sky subscription required!).

It’s never been easier to start your free trial – just click below and follow the simple sign-up process. Hurry, this is a limited time offer.

👉 CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW

