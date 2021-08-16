Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Racing TV -Free for one month
Racing TV -Free for one month

Racing TV: Free one month offer

By Sporting Life
11:51 · TUE November 02, 2021

The 2021/22 Jumps season is Racing TV’s biggest yet and you don’t have to miss a beat, with complete coverage of all the meetings that matter from all the biggest stages across Britain and Ireland. To celebrate they are offering you a free one month trial.

Call 0844 472 5566 or click here to start your free one month trial now

Why take up a free trial?

There is no better way to start the new Jumps season than with a free one month trial of Racing TV. You can enjoy live coverage of over 70 meetings including Cheltenham's November meeting, Betfair Chase day, Punchestown Winter Festival, Fairyhouse Winter Festival and Newbury's Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.

More accessible than ever before

It has never been easier to watch all the action unfold during your free trial, as you can enjoy it via your TV on Sky or Large Screen App, desktop, tablet and mobile via racingtv.com! Plus, never miss a race with Racing TV Extra as you can watch live streams from each racecourse in addition to the main channel, race replays, feature programmes and interviews on demand.

The complete story of the Jumps season

From Sligo to Kelso, Kilbeggan to Cheltenham and Punchestown to Sandown – you can enjoy the complete story of the Jumps season across Britain and Ireland on Racing TV!

Call 0844 472 5566 or click here to start your free one month trial now

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING