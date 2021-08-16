Sporting Life
By Sporting Life
14:44 · TUE September 21, 2021

With the finale of another exhilarating Flat season on the horizon it can only mean one thing, the start of the Jumps season is almost here! And you can enjoy both with a FREE month of Racing TV.

Start your free one month trial today and enjoy watching:

• Every race live from over 85 meetings from the best British and Irish racecourses

• Complete coverage of the meetings that matter including Newmarket's Cambridgeshire Meeting and Dubai Future Champions Festival, the William Hill Autumn Festival from The Curragh, QIPCO Champions Day and much, much more

Why try Racing TV?

• Watch every race live from 61 British and Irish racecourses on your TV, tablet and mobile

• Available on our Large Screen Apps including Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, meaning you don't need Sky to enjoy the action on your television

• Be in control with Racing TV Extra - watch live streams from each of our racecourses on multiple devices, including your TV - find out how at racingtv.com/extra.

Click here to start your free month of Racing TV now.

