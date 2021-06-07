Racing TV: Free one month offer

We're in the midst of a fantastic summer of Flat action and you can enjoy the best that British and Irish racing has to offer with a free month of Racing TV.
Start yours today and start watching:
• Every race live from over 100 meetings from the best British and Irish racecourses
• Complete coverage of the meetings that matter including this weekend's Cazoo Derby Festival, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and much, much more
Why try Racing TV?
• Watch every race live from 61 British and Irish racecourses on your TV, tablet and mobile
• Available on our Large Screen Apps including Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV
• Be in control with Racing TV Extra - watch live streams from each of our racecourses on multiple devices, including your TV
Click here to start your free month of Racing TV now.