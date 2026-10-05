Racing to return to Chelmsford after Arena Racing Company deal

Racing will return to Chelmsford after Arena Racing Company acquired a multi-year lease of the venue from the freeholders, Chelmsford City Racecourse Ltd, and will undertake complete control of both all racing operations, as well as non-racing events business.
It is anticipated that racing will return in November, subject to the completion of the BHA’s racecourse licensing process.
The fixture on Monday 2 November 2026 is provisionally earmarked for the first meeting under ARC management. There are five further fixtures scheduled for the remainder of 2026, on 5 and 26 November as well as 3, 10 and 17 December.
As part of the new arrangement, racing from Chelmsford City Racecourse will return to live television broadcast on Sky Sports Racing and The Racing Partnership.
All Chelmsford City Racecourse fixtures due to take place between reopening and Good Friday, 26 March 2027 will count towards the 2026/27 ARC £1,000,000 All-Weather Bonus scheme.
Paul Ellison, Executive Director of Brighton Racecourse, will oversee day-to-day operation of Chelmsford City Racecourse.
ARC Operations Director Kieran Gallagher said: "We are delighted to confirm the signing of the lease with the freeholders, and that racing will return to Chelmsford City Racecourse.
"We are grateful to the BHA for their ongoing support during the process currently underway of relicensing the racecourse and we look forward to getting everything prepared to welcome horses, owners, trainers and racegoers back in November, and starting a new era under the ARC banner."
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