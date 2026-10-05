Racing to return to Chelmsford after Arena Racing Company deal

Racing will return to Chelmsford after Arena Racing Company acquired a multi-year lease of the venue from the freeholders, Chelmsford City Racecourse Ltd, and will undertake complete control of both all racing operations, as well as non-racing events business.

It is anticipated that racing will return in November, subject to the completion of the BHA’s racecourse licensing process. The fixture on Monday 2 November 2026 is provisionally earmarked for the first meeting under ARC management. There are five further fixtures scheduled for the remainder of 2026, on 5 and 26 November as well as 3, 10 and 17 December.