Timefigure expert Graeme North returns to preview the pick of the action from day four of Goodwood.

FRIDAY Some Flat cards over the past couple of weeks have been monotonous to say the least with multiple races over the same or very similar distances, but there is something for everyone on Goodwood’s Friday card with the speedsters going at it hammer and tongs over one of the fastest five furlongs in the country in the King George Qatar Stakes and the stayers toughing it out in one of the longest races in the calendar, the Coral Goodwood Handicap. Throw in the Coral Golden Mile, one of the most competitive mile handicaps of the season, and it's hard to argue that it’s not the most interesting day of the week. That’s not to say winners will be easy to find, however, and after hitting the crossbar several times so far a winner or two would certainly be welcome.

The opening Goodwood Handicap over an extended two-and-a-half miles is not usually the type of race that attracts me from a timefigure perspective as very few horses are proven over this far, let alone in a well-run race, but I’ll make an exception on this occasion and put up my old friend WITHOLD in the opener. He’s not the force of old, clearly, but he can race here off his lowest mark in a handicap since his 2018 Northumberland Plate success and 2lb lower than the mark from which he finished second in this race last year when beating all bar Calling The Wind who was receiving 11lb and has now graduated to better company. This will much more his bag than the steadily-run races over two miles he has contested this year (has a 5lb swing in the weights with Reshoun who beat him last time) and it’s too soon to be writing him off despite his advancing years. I doubt there’s a better rider around Goodwood than William Buick and the fact he takes the ride for the first time is another pointer to a big run. He’ll be hard to keep out of the places.

I might come to regret not staying loyal to Buick in the next race, the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes which has an international feel to it with runners from Germany and Norway, but Ryan Moore is a satisfactory upgrade on David Egan on BAYSIDE BOY and hopefully he’ll keep him in better touch than the jocked-off rider did in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Ascot last time when a fast-finishing seventh to Coroebus. I had put Bayside Boy forward in my opening day Royal Ascot timefigure preview as a good each-way bet, and it was galling to see him just fail after being held up well off what was an ordinary pace set by the leader Lusail. I doubt that he’d have beaten Maljoom, who would have won by a couple of lengths had he got a clear run, but a final-furlong sectional of 11.82 seconds was second only to Maljoom’s 11.47 and 0.12 second faster than the better-placed Coroebus managed. The winner of the Champagne Stakes as a youngster, the St James’s Palace Stakes was effectively Bayside Boy’s first race of the year having been drawn out of it in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains on his reappearance at ParisLongchamp. Buick’s mount Checkandchallenge heads the market. He found the 2000 Guineas a bridge too far back in April, but he ran well in the Coral Challenge at Sandown last time, not least given that he gave the winner Sinjaari a big head-start and nearly reeled him in. Checkandchallenge had a big weight-for-age allowance that day, which arguably lionizes his performance slightly, but there’s no doubt he will be a tough opponent and the one that Bayside Boy has to beat.

Much like the Oak Tree on the second day, the Golden Mile is one of the most draw-influenced races in the year with a heavy bias towards low numbers. That doesn’t make it any easier to solve from a timefigure perspective as four of the five horses (if you include the reserves) with the best chance on time have drawn four of the lowest six stalls, and it’s no surprise to see one of them, Noble Dynasty, head the market. One of the others, EILEAN DUBH from stall 6 on the back of a defeat of the re-opposing Blue For You, makes more appeal at 16/1 each-way. Karl Burke’s four-year-old has progressed very well this season and was back to winning ways last time after being drawn wide over an unsuitable six furlongs at Pontefract on his previous start. Eilean Dubh was never stronger than at the finish at York, and though that race was at seven furlongs he already has a win at a mile to his name this season. He has next to nothing to find on the clock, is most progressive and makes plenty of each -way appeal. The King George looks a trappy sprint, but ACKLAM EXPRESS could be the way to go. He has 2lb to find on time ratings with the top-rated Raasel, but the latter is no certainty to confirm form with a couple of those behind him last time from the steadily-run Coral Charge, a race in which luck played a big part in proceedings and he had plenty while Equilateral in particular had none, but his latest third to outstanding Australian sprinter Nature Strip in the Kings Stand Stakes was a corking effort and backed up fully by the clock. Acklam Express won his only previous start here (at this Festival in 2020) very easily and around 15/2 looks too big. Timefigure selections - Goodwood Friday Back Withhold each-way in 1.50

Back Bayside Boy in 2.25

Back Eilean Dubh each-way in 3.00

Back Acklam Express in the 3.35