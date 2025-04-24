Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Sandown and Haydock on Saturday April 26

The bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase is the big betting race on the final day at Sandown and Matt Brocklebank has an each-way fancy among his Saturday tips.

Value Bet tips: Saturday April 26 1pt win Mahons Glory in 1.50 Sandown at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) 1pt win Divine Libra in 2.40 Haydock at 12/1 (Paddy Power, bet365) 0.75pts e.w. King’s Threshold in 4.10 Sandown at 22/1 (William Hill, bet365, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Glorious price on offer It’ll be hard to bear for Dan Skelton but the final day of the jumps season at Sandown is all about Willie Mullins who will remain long odds-on to claim back-to-back trainers’ championships even if Skelton picks up a slice of the prize money before his Irish counterpart even has a runner on Saturday. Four horses gunning for Mullins in the bet365 Oaksey House Chase and 10 of the 20 runners in the day’s feature bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase is a formidable assault, and after all that last year’s champion is responsible for four of the 10 horses declared in the concluding handicap hurdle for good measure. There’s even a chance the diminutive Il Etait Temps could get in on the act against Jonbon in the bet365 Celebration Chase, but I suspect there is a bit of the title race hype factored into his overnight price around the 6/1 mark. No Irish runner at all in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase but a fascinating contender in MAHONS GLORY, and I can’t really understand why he’s available at such a big price. Newmarket trainer Dylan Cunha’s only jumps horse to date, he’s a perfect two from two for this yard since moving from Pat Neville and the way he popped away around Stratford before winning as he liked under 12 stone marked him down as a really progressive chaser.

He’s only had a handful of starts in this sphere (was 2-18 over hurdles) but is clearly thriving and the last win appeared to come in spite of the two fences on the side of the track being bypassed. Jumping looks his forte if anything and I’m really looking forward to seeing what this horse can do at Sandown, especially as the latest generous-looking 3lb rise means he’s still only 1lb higher in the weights than when second to Hyland at Southwell last June. Mahons Glory has only really got Pic Roc for company on the Timeform pace map and if that one jumps like he did at Ayr the other week, then it could turn into a bit of a solo up front for Lee Edwards on the selection. He might not be easy to peg back.

How high can Threshold go? You’re almost forced to be with or against Mullins in the bet365 Gold Cup and I just don’t think any of his horses represent anything in the way of value. I can see Dancing City taking a slide in the betting but he seems unlikely to hit double-figure odds which would interest me a little, and I’m prepared to think outside the box a bit in order to eke one out a bigger price. KING’S THRESHOLD is competing from 8lb out of the weights and, from what we’ve seen so far, has a question mark over his stamina for this kind of trip, but they are the obvious negatives out of the way and aside from that there seems to be loads to recommend him. Trainer Emma Lavelle must have been tearing her hair out when this gorgeous-looking son of Yeats wasn’t quite seeing his races out properly earlier in his career, but the fitting of the tongue-tie has worked wonders and he’s now three from three since it was first applied.

The horse also underwent wind surgery prior to the second leg of that hat-trick at Warwick in February, and it was hard not to be impressed by how well he won at Newbury last month too. Having defied a mark of 127 there, he’s effectively running off 142 on Saturday so it’s a significantly taller order, but who knows quite where the ceiling of ability lies now he’s on a roll and full of confidence. Just looping back to the potential stamina doubts briefly, it’s definitely worth underlining the fact that he’s closely related to Captain Cattistock and Bretney, who both won over four miles, while winning this would be a fitting end to the campaign for his rider Ben Jones as he’s been one of the success stories of the season. Jones has a very tidy Sandown record to keep up as well, having had four winners from just 14 rides on the chase course here over the years (2-6 in current season). I’d have liked this horse’s claims in a more typical renewal and have to stand by him at current odds which are inflated accordingly on account of the army from Closutton, including the slightly annoying Grangeclare West, who is rated 168 and acts as a bit of a spoiler up at the top.

Signs point us towards Libra Away from the jumping action, DIVINE LIBRA looks too big a price in the Try Unibet’s New Same Race Multis Handicap at Haydock. Granted, it was second time out that was the time to catch him last spring and with Chester’s big meeting just around the corner – something he’s bound to have on the agenda again – perhaps it would be wise to tread carefully on seasonal debut here, but it’s worth recalling he did win on his three-year-old comeback in 2023, and that’s not the only thing going for him. Trainer Charlie Hills is in pretty good form, for one, while the prevailing ground looks right up his street as he wouldn’t want it too quick.