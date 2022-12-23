What's your knowledge of the racing year 2022 like? Well question master Mike Vince will test it in our Christmas quiz.

1. Which horse won at Cheltenham on New Years Day and then went on to win Grade 1 races on his next 2 starts? 2. Who was the winning jockey in Sandown’s Tolworth Hurdle? 3. Which trainer, much better known for his exploits on the flat, saddled the winner of the Grade 2 Leamington Hurdle at Warwick in January? 4. The odds on favourite won the Cotswold Chase on Trials Day at Cheltenham with a former stablemate in second- name the two horses.

Trainer Willie Mullins

5. How many winners did Willie Mullins train at the two day Dublin Racing Festival? 6. Which horse short headed I Like to Move it to win Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle in February? 7.There was a nose between the first two in one of Ireland’s traditional Grand National Trials, the BobbyJo Chase, at Fairyhouse in February. Which horse, with previous placed form at Aintree, won the race? 8. Which trainer had a double on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival? 9. Which horse won at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival by the biggest official distance? 10. Cheltenham went green on Boodles Gold Cup day with all 7 winners. Willie Mullins trained 5, Henry de Bromhead won the Gold Cup, and which other trainer also saddled a winner? 11.Of Willie Mullins 5 winners that day Paul Townend rode 2 and Patrick Mullins one- name the other two winning jockeys for Closutton that Friday.

Win My Wings on her way to victory in the Scottish National

12. Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light handed trainer Christian Williams a memorable 1 2 in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. Who rode the two horses? 13.Mactottie,ridden by Sean Bowen won the Randox Topham Chase at Aintree trained by his father. How many times has Peter now trained the winner of the race? 14 What was Noble Yeats Starting Price when he won the Randox Grand National? 15. Who became the first trainer since Jim Dreaper in the 1970’s to saddle back to back winners of the Irish Grand National when Lord Lariat won at Fairyhouse in April? 16.Coroebus led home a 1 2 for Godolphin when landing the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket at the end of April. Which horse finished third? 17.Which horse started favourite for the 1,000 Guineas? 18.Ireland’s early season Group 1 for older horses, the Tattersalls Gold Cup at The Curragh was won by which horse? 19. Which horse won a Group 2 at York’s Dante meeting and then went on to land a spectacular hattrick of Group 1 races later in the year?

Desert Crown is away and clear in the Cazoo Derby

20. What was Desert Crown’s winning distance in the Derby at Epsom? 21. Who rode Nature Strip to land the Kings’ Stand Stakes on the first day of Royal Ascot? 22.Kyprios won the Gold Cup at Ascot. Stradivarius was third. Who finished second? 23.40-1 beat 80-1 and 33-1 in an extraordinary result to the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot. The winning horse was making his debut. Name him. 24.Commanche Falls beat Tabdeed a short head to land the Stewards Cup at Goodwood. Name the winning jockey. 25. The remarkable Hewick won the Galway Plate, trained by John ‘Shark’ Hanlon. Who rode him? 26. Which British trained horse won the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in mid August? 27.Trainer David O’Meara saddled the 1st, 2nd and 4th in one of the most competitive handicaps of the Sky Bet York Ebor Festival. Name the winner. 28. The 3/1 favourite Soulcombe ran away with the Sky Bet Melrose Stakes at York for trainer William Haggas- who rode the horse? 29. There was British success in the Group 2 Boomerang Stakes on the first day of the Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown. Name the winning horse and the trainer.

Chaldean routs his Champagne Stakes rivals