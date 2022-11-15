Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watch episode three of Get Stuck In
Watch episode three of Get Stuck In

Racing Previews and opinion: Watch Get Stuck In episode three

By Sporting Life
17:54 · TUE November 15, 2022

Niall Hannity presents episode three of GSI and he's joined by Dan Skelton, Patrick Mullins, Charlie Deutsch and Daryl Jacog as well as Martin Dixon and Ben Linfoot in the studio.

Skelton is in bullish mood ahead of Protektorat's bid for the Betfair Chase, Jacob has news on Bristol De Mai's bid to win the race for a remarkable fourth time while Mullins talks through the Closutton Morgiana sextet.

Charlie Deutsch discusses L'Homme Presse's Ascot assignment ahead of a possible King George tilt and Dixon is keen on Venetia Williams' charge for Kempton at a price.

Dixon has three eyecatchers for your trackers, Linfoot has one, and they take each other on in the 'And the winner is...' segment by going head to head in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

So Get Stuck In below!

Get Stuck In: EP3 | Dan Skelton, Patrick Mullins, Daryl Jacob & Betfair Chase Preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING