Skelton is in bullish mood ahead of Protektorat's bid for the Betfair Chase, Jacob has news on Bristol De Mai's bid to win the race for a remarkable fourth time while Mullins talks through the Closutton Morgiana sextet.

Charlie Deutsch discusses L'Homme Presse's Ascot assignment ahead of a possible King George tilt and Dixon is keen on Venetia Williams' charge for Kempton at a price.

Dixon has three eyecatchers for your trackers, Linfoot has one, and they take each other on in the 'And the winner is...' segment by going head to head in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

So Get Stuck In below!