Niall Hannity presents episode three of GSI and he's joined by Dan Skelton, Patrick Mullins, Charlie Deutsch and Daryl Jacog as well as Martin Dixon and Ben Linfoot in the studio.
Skelton is in bullish mood ahead of Protektorat's bid for the Betfair Chase, Jacob has news on Bristol De Mai's bid to win the race for a remarkable fourth time while Mullins talks through the Closutton Morgiana sextet.
Charlie Deutsch discusses L'Homme Presse's Ascot assignment ahead of a possible King George tilt and Dixon is keen on Venetia Williams' charge for Kempton at a price.
Dixon has three eyecatchers for your trackers, Linfoot has one, and they take each other on in the 'And the winner is...' segment by going head to head in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.
So Get Stuck In below!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.