Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE
Dave Ord goes to Ireland this week to catch up with Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins

Racing Podcast: Tour of Ireland ahead of Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York

By Sporting Life
14:21 · THU August 10, 2023

Dave Ord goes on a tour of Ireland ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York and is joined by some special guests to chat about the main protagonists.

Aidan O'Brien chats about Paddington's test in the Juddmonte International and the rest of his York team, while Willie Mullins is on hand to discuss not one but two Sky Bet Ebor contenders from Closutton.

Ord stops by at Joseph O'Brien's and Paddy Twomey's to chat about their teams for the Knavesmire, as well, all in the company of York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course William Derby, top TV pundit Fran Berry, ITV Racing's Oli Bell and Sky Bet's Michael Shinners.

Click here NOW to listen

Related content

Remarkable Paddington set for York

David Ord is in Ireland and has updates from Aidan O'Brien and Paddy Twomey ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. Click the picture below for more.

Paddington returns after another Group One win

Willie's in the... Ebor

David Ord's Sky Bet Ebor road trip to Ireland ends with visits to Joseph O'Brien and Willie Mullins. Click the picture below for more.

Willie Mullins salutes the crowd after winning his third Gold Cup

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING