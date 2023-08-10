Racing Podcast: Tour of Ireland ahead of Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York

Aidan O'Brien chats about Paddington's test in the Juddmonte International and the rest of his York team, while Willie Mullins is on hand to discuss not one but two Sky Bet Ebor contenders from Closutton.

Ord stops by at Joseph O'Brien's and Paddy Twomey's to chat about their teams for the Knavesmire, as well, all in the company of York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course William Derby, top TV pundit Fran Berry, ITV Racing's Oli Bell and Sky Bet's Michael Shinners.