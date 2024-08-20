Racing Podcast: Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview and best bets

David Ord is the host with Graham Cunningham, Jack Keene and Ben Linfoot on the panel as they talk bets at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
The team tackle the meeting day by day and there is a unanimous verdict in the Juddmonte International with day one looked at in depth.
Days two, three and four are previewed as well with a shortlist put together for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
