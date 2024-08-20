Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview and best bets

By Sporting Life
15:12 · TUE August 20, 2024

David Ord is the host with Graham Cunningham, Jack Keene and Ben Linfoot on the panel as they talk bets at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

The team tackle the meeting day by day and there is a unanimous verdict in the Juddmonte International with day one looked at in depth.

Days two, three and four are previewed as well with a shortlist put together for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast: Focus on York's Ebor Festival


More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING