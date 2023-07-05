Racing Podcast: How good is City Of Troy?

Aidan O’Brien may have had higher profile winners over the three-day fixture but few made a bigger visual impression than the son of Justify, who ran out a two-and-a-half length winner of the Barrownstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden on Saturday.

And there was substance as well as style.

He has been given a Timeform master rating of 99P – indicating he is capable of significant improvement - and timefigure expert Graeme North stressed this is a colt to follow in this week’s Watch And Learn column.

Speaking on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast Johnson said: "I think we should be getting the ante-post points out, shouldn’t we? He looks potentially a Guineas horse at this stage, obviously they’ve got River Tiber who’s going the six-furlong trip at the moment but you’d imagine will step up in trip.

“This horse to me, I wouldn’t be worried about him being fully effective at a mile next year and further in time given the pedigree.

“He’s bred along the lines to win a Derby. His dam Together Forever won the Fillies’ Mile and is herself a full-sister to Forever Together who won the Oaks. I think this is a proper horse with serious Classic potential.”