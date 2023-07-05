Racing Podcast: How good is City Of Troy?

Timeform Flat editor David Johnson feels City Of Troy has “serious Classic potential” following his debut win at the Curragh last weekend.
Aidan O’Brien may have had higher profile winners over the three-day fixture but few made a bigger visual impression than the son of Justify, who ran out a two-and-a-half length winner of the Barrownstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden on Saturday.
And there was substance as well as style.
He has been given a Timeform master rating of 99P – indicating he is capable of significant improvement - and timefigure expert Graeme North stressed this is a colt to follow in this week’s Watch And Learn column.
Speaking on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast Johnson said: "I think we should be getting the ante-post points out, shouldn’t we? He looks potentially a Guineas horse at this stage, obviously they’ve got River Tiber who’s going the six-furlong trip at the moment but you’d imagine will step up in trip.
“This horse to me, I wouldn’t be worried about him being fully effective at a mile next year and further in time given the pedigree.
“He’s bred along the lines to win a Derby. His dam Together Forever won the Fillies’ Mile and is herself a full-sister to Forever Together who won the Oaks. I think this is a proper horse with serious Classic potential.”
Graham Cunningham was at the Curragh to see City Of Troy win and he is looking forward to seeing how he progresses.
When asked what impressed him most about the the colt he said: “His pedigree and physique and the final furlong and a bit. For a moment or two he looked like he was going to be in a race, but he powered on and powered through the line.
“Graeme North was impressed with his closing splits, a faster last three furlongs than Via Sistina in the Pretty Polly and I was impressed with every aspect of the performance. It’s early days but he looks like a horse who could make a mark in some really good races this year."
City Of Troy is 16/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power for the 2000 Guineas and a general 14/1 chance for the Betfred Derby.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org