Racing Podcast: Frankie Dettori retirement thoughts

We’re 10 days away from Frankie Dettori’s final ride in the UK on QIPCO British Champions Day – or are we?
As speculation continues that he might extend his farewell tour into 2024, Graham Cunningham told this week’s Sporting Life Podcast that if this is the end for the superstar rider in the saddle, he’s heading into the next phase of his life somewhat begrudgingly.
“I understand why people find it a little bit annoying but I think it’s really simple, joking part, he doesn’t really want to go, does he?
“He’s done this through five different racing decades. Can you imagine being that good, having knees that stand up to the rigours of a flying dismount, being able to rock up to just the big meetings, take a handful of rides a week, be on big runners in big Group Ones and have the backing of the Gosdens?
"He doesn’t really want to go but set the hare running way back at the start of the year and now we’re getting to crunch time. He’s a bright man, he’ll know he’s taken lots of appearance money, lots of trophies and presentations and it’s going to be double awkward if he does the reverse-ferret.
“It’s not impossible, though. I have no idea what might happen.”
Last weekend, Dettori rode his 5,00th Newmarket winner aboard Inspiral in the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes and Ed Chamberlin feels he’s enjoyed more top-flight success than he first imagined this year.
“I remember interviewing him when he first announced it and the one thing he was determined to do was go out at the top but I don’t think for a second he thought the top would be as high as it has been, with nine Group Ones on his farewell tour. That’s what’s making it so hard."
David Johnson fears the ammunition would dry up for the Italian in 2024, though, with John Gosden looking for more from the stable's retained riders moving forward.
“My theory is he doesn’t have the backing of Gosden sufficiently anymore. I don’t think Gosden is tolerant enough going forward of having a part-time top stable jockey,” he said.
“I think he wants him to be more involved, to ride the two-year-olds, to ride out, and be able to be with those horses throughout their career.
“I don’t think he wants someone who is only going to be there for your Inspirals and the other top-notchers. Maybe that’s why he’s having to walk away, because he knows he’s not going to be able to stay on just those Group One horses next year."