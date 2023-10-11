Racing Podcast: Frankie Dettori retirement thoughts

As speculation continues that he might extend his farewell tour into 2024, Graham Cunningham told this week’s Sporting Life Podcast that if this is the end for the superstar rider in the saddle, he’s heading into the next phase of his life somewhat begrudgingly.

“I understand why people find it a little bit annoying but I think it’s really simple, joking part, he doesn’t really want to go, does he?

“He’s done this through five different racing decades. Can you imagine being that good, having knees that stand up to the rigours of a flying dismount, being able to rock up to just the big meetings, take a handful of rides a week, be on big runners in big Group Ones and have the backing of the Gosdens?

"He doesn’t really want to go but set the hare running way back at the start of the year and now we’re getting to crunch time. He’s a bright man, he’ll know he’s taken lots of appearance money, lots of trophies and presentations and it’s going to be double awkward if he does the reverse-ferret.

“It’s not impossible, though. I have no idea what might happen.”