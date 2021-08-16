Sporting Life
Wonderful Tonight strikes at Goodwood
Wonderful Tonight strikes at Goodwood

Racing news: Star mare Wonderful Tonight retired

By Nick Robson
14:05 · FRI September 10, 2021

Wonderful Tonight has been retired after suffering a condylar fracture in a fetlock on Friday morning.

Trainer David Menuisier intended to run his stable star in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp on Sunday – should the ground have been suitable.

However, following confirmation of the injury by vets, the decision has been taken to retire the dual Group One winner.

“She did her final piece of work this morning and was due to go tomorrow morning first thing to France,” said Menuisier.

“She cooled down fine and it wasn’t until two and a half hours later that she couldn’t put her foot on the ground. The vets took a X-ray and she has a little condylar fracture in her fetlock, so it is game over.”

