The Richard Fahey-trained colt has won four of his six starts in his juvenile campaign, including the Middle Park Stakes and Deauville’s Prix Morny at the top level.

Perfect Power has had a busy season, having competed in Group Twos at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood earlier in the summer.

Whether he does run again this term has yet to be decided as Fahey has not yet spoken to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum.

“He’s come out of it well. I’m pleased with him. He’s a pretty straightforward guy to deal with,” said the Musley Bank handler. “I’ve got to speak to Sheikh Rashid. We haven’t really sat down and had a chat yet, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he was probably finished for the year.”