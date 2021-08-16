Sporting Life
Goodwood Cup hero Trueshan returns in triumph
Hollie Doyle - can't ride Trueshan in France

Racing news: Hollie Doyle fails with ban appeal

By Sporting Life
17:04 · TUE September 28, 2021

Hollie Doyle will miss the ride on Trueshan in the Qatar Prix du Cadran after failing in her appeal against a seven-day suspension.

Stewards at Kempton imposed the ban – to run from this Friday, October 1 to the same day next week, October 8 – for careless riding on runner-up Mountain Ash in the second division of the racingtv.com Handicap on September 17.

Doyle’s appeal took place on Tuesday, and afterwards the British Horseracing Authority announced via Twitter that it had been unsuccessful.

She will therefore be unavailable on Saturday, when she faced a choice of possible big-race rides – on Alan King’s Goodwood Cup and Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup hero Trueshan in the Group One marathon at ParisLongchamp or on top sprinter Glen Shiel at Ascot.

The BHA’s Tweet on Tuesday afternoon read: “Following this morning’s hearing, Hollie Doyle’s appeal against the decision of the Kempton Park stewards, and subsequent penalty, has been unsuccessful.”

There is no Flat racing in Britain on Sunday – which means Doyle’s suspension lasts until the end of next week, and also that she could ride on day two of ParisLongchamp’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting.

