Racing mourns death of apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes aged 19

He rode 59 winners from 519 career rides over the last three years, including 19 in 2025 and partnered his final winner at Catterick on October 18th aboard Fouroneohfever, trained by George Boughey for whom he was apprentice.

A statement form the Injured Jockeys’ Fund and Professional Jockeys’ Association said: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licenced apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

"Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey's racing team. His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time."

BHA Chief Executive Brant Dunshea paid tribute, saying: ““We are devastated to hear the news about Tommie. He was a talented young rider with the world at his feet, and had earned great praise from trainers for his horsemanship and attitude in just the last few months.

“His family and friends, colleagues at the George Boughey yard and everyone who worked with him in Newmarket will be grieving today, and all of us in the racing community will share that pain.

“The sport’s support services and the BHA will provide care and support to those close to Tommie, and welcome and encourage calls from anyone affected by this. There will be marks of respect at Chelmsford and Southwell on Thursday evening and at racecourses on Friday.”