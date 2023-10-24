Racing inspections and abandonments: Latest updates

Friday's seven-race Flat meeting at Newbury has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The Berkshire track is described as heavy, waterlogged in places on the BHA website and, with tomorrow's card already off, there is an inspection planned for 2pm on Friday ahead of Saturday's scheduled meeting, to see if there has been any improvement in the condition of the track. Saturday is due to feature two Group 3 races. Thursday's Fontwell card was called off for the same reason following the recent heavy rain in the area, while the ground at Doncaster is described as heavy ahead of the KAMEKO Futurity Trophy Stakes weekend cards, with a contingency plan to run the feature race at Newcastle - as it was in 2019 - already in place.