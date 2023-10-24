Racing inspections and abandonments: Latest updates

Friday's seven-race Flat meeting at Newbury has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.
The Berkshire track is described as heavy, waterlogged in places on the BHA website and, with tomorrow's card already off, there is an inspection planned for 2pm on Friday ahead of Saturday's scheduled meeting, to see if there has been any improvement in the condition of the track. Saturday is due to feature two Group 3 races.
Thursday's Fontwell card was called off for the same reason following the recent heavy rain in the area, while the ground at Doncaster is described as heavy ahead of the KAMEKO Futurity Trophy Stakes weekend cards, with a contingency plan to run the feature race at Newcastle - as it was in 2019 - already in place.
Cheltenham (good to soft, good in places) have no issues prior to kicking off their new season with The Showcase meeting on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s really exciting to get going again and we’re in great shape,” clerk of the course Jon Pullin told Racing TV. “We’ve had a really beneficial summer from our point of view and the turf manager’s point of view. Whilst we’ve seen significant rain, which did cause some problems around areas of the site, fortunately the track took it really, really well. We’re in a good position."
Tuesday’s meeting at Yarmouth and the Wednesday card at the Curragh were casualties of Storm Babet and a sustained spell of heavy rain.
That followed last Saturday’s scheduled meetings at Stratford and Market Rasen being lost to the weather, along with Wednesday’s Worcester card and four upcoming fixtures at Southwell.
