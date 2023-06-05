Singaporeans have been able to go racing for over 180 years and the final meeting on October 5 next year will see the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

The last decade has seen falls in attendances, prize money and international black-type races and the government has decided to reclaim the 120-hectare site for redevelopment.

In a statement, Singapore Turf Club chairman Niam Chiang Meng said: “We are saddened by the decision of the government to close the Club. At the same time, we understand the land needs of Singapore, including housing and other potential uses such as leisure and recreation.

“We will do our best to ensure business as usual for the Club until our final race meeting. Concurrently, we will work with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth exit for local horse racing and make the necessary preparations for the estate to be handed over to the government by March 2027.”

The Singapore Turf Club will cease operations in a “phased approach”, with president and chief executive Irene MK Lim adding: “During this time, affected employees and those working within the horse racing community will have ample time to consider their career options and manage their personal commitments.”