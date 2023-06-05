Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
General view of the racecourse at Kranji
General view of the racecourse at Kranji

Racing in Singapore set to end in 2024

By Sporting Life
15:29 · MON June 05, 2023

Racing in Singapore will come to an end in October next year after the government announced plans to reclaim the land upon which Kranji racecourse stands for redevelopment.

Singaporeans have been able to go racing for over 180 years and the final meeting on October 5 next year will see the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

The last decade has seen falls in attendances, prize money and international black-type races and the government has decided to reclaim the 120-hectare site for redevelopment.

In a statement, Singapore Turf Club chairman Niam Chiang Meng said: “We are saddened by the decision of the government to close the Club. At the same time, we understand the land needs of Singapore, including housing and other potential uses such as leisure and recreation.

“We will do our best to ensure business as usual for the Club until our final race meeting. Concurrently, we will work with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth exit for local horse racing and make the necessary preparations for the estate to be handed over to the government by March 2027.”

The Singapore Turf Club will cease operations in a “phased approach”, with president and chief executive Irene MK Lim adding: “During this time, affected employees and those working within the horse racing community will have ample time to consider their career options and manage their personal commitments.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING