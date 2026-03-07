Racing in mourning after amateur jockey Sam Lee dies at the age of 27

A hugely successful jockey in point-to-points, he rode four winners under Rules including Golan Fortune at Cheltenham in November 2019.

In a joint statement the Injured Jockeys fund and Point-To-Point Authority said: “The point-to-point world is devastated to hear of the sudden death of Sam Lee on Friday 6th March. Our deepest sympathies go out to Sam’s family and his many friends.

“Sam was a hugely popular figure on the point-to-point scene and his tragic death is a huge shock for everyone.

“This weekend’s point-to-point race meetings will be holding a minute’s silence ahead of racing in memory of Sam.”

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea paid tribute, saying: "We are all shocked and upset to hear about the death of amateur jockey Sam Lee.

“Amateur jockeys are an integral part of our sport, its community and its rich history. Every jockey, professional or amateur, will be mourning today the death of a colleague and friend, as will everyone across British racing.

“The sport has in place services to provide care and support to those close to Sam. That support is available to everyone in our sport and anyone affected by this issue is encouraged to call them.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family”.