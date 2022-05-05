Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries

Racing Education's Buying The Dream: From breeding sheds to the auction ring and how to buy winners on a budget

By Sporting Life
17:14 · THU May 05, 2022

Sporting Life are delighted to present to you the first episode of our new Racing Education series: Buying The Dream.

We take you behind the scenes at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, explaining the process from the breeding sheds to the auction ring, as well as demystifying the jargon.

We also speak to experts from the racing and bloodstock world, including leading trainer Richard Fahey.

Fahey has trained more than 3000 winners during his career "competing in the Premier League but buying with third division money".

Fahey provides compelling insight on what it's like taking on those with bigger budgets and trying to unearth the next star in his never-ending pursuit of winners.

Watch to find out more about the importance placed on a horse's pedigree, what to look for in a potential champion and everything else that goes into 'buying the dream' that comes with purchasing a racehorse.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING