We take you behind the scenes at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, explaining the process from the breeding sheds to the auction ring, as well as demystifying the jargon.

We also speak to experts from the racing and bloodstock world, including leading trainer Richard Fahey.

Fahey has trained more than 3000 winners during his career "competing in the Premier League but buying with third division money".

Fahey provides compelling insight on what it's like taking on those with bigger budgets and trying to unearth the next star in his never-ending pursuit of winners.

Watch to find out more about the importance placed on a horse's pedigree, what to look for in a potential champion and everything else that goes into 'buying the dream' that comes with purchasing a racehorse.