We followed two of the UK's brightest prospects stateside to the Breeders’ Cup as the Thoroughbred World Championships were held at the majestic Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky to find out how owners and trainers fly horses the thousands of miles across the world, the work that goes into preparing a horse for a long-haul trip and how they got on at a record-breaking and ultra-competitive fixture.

You can watch this and other episodes in the Racing Education series over on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.