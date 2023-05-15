Sporting Life
Racing Education video: Flying horses to the Breeders' Cup

By Sporting Life
16:55 · MON May 15, 2023

Racing Education, a series that gets behind the scenes of the incredible sport of horse racing, is back and this time we take to the skies to find out how and why horses fly overseas.

We followed two of the UK's brightest prospects stateside to the Breeders’ Cup as the Thoroughbred World Championships were held at the majestic Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky to find out how owners and trainers fly horses the thousands of miles across the world, the work that goes into preparing a horse for a long-haul trip and how they got on at a record-breaking and ultra-competitive fixture.

You can watch this and other episodes in the Racing Education series over on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

How Do Horses Fly? | Racing Education

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

