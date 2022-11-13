If you're looking to improve your understanding of horseracing, our four-part masterclass series will be of interest. It features advice on how to read a racecard, the importance of pedigree, tips for race-reading and the impact of pace.

How do you read a racecard? The opening episode of our Racing Education Masterclass series highlights what you might expect to see on a racecard and what it all means. This includes an explainer on topics such as the class of races, handicaps and Timeform's Flags.

Importance of pedigree The pedigree - the details of a horse's family - can provide an idea of what we can expect from a horse. In this episode we highlight how a pedigree can provide insight on factors such as ability, distance requirements and favoured ground conditions.

Reading a race In this episode pointers are provided on what you can do to improve your race-reading skills. This includes the preparation you can do before the race has started and certain factors to look out for that can impact performance.

Understanding pace Understanding how a race is likely to be run in the early stages can give you a better idea of how a race may unfold and the horses likely to be suited by that scenario. We also show how you can use Timeform's pace maps to work out how a race is likely to be run and how each horse tends to be ridden.