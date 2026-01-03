Racing chat after festive feast with Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and novice chasers discussed

Our David Ord and Ben Linfoot exchange emails as they brainstorm on all things antepost with Cheltenham in mind following the busy Christmas and New Year period.

David Ord: So that was Christmas 2025 Scoop and back to work we go. Two questions for you. Which was the better Mrs Brown’s Boys special – Christmas or New Year? And after the King George and the Savills who are you most interested in for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup? I didn’t watch either but have seen Nativity 2 seven times and counting, not that that’s relevant – and Gaelic Warrior. I think he’s Willie Mullins’ main one for me going forward. Galopin Des Champs ran well in the Savills but had a hard race there and his stablemate is still unexposed at staying trips. The softer the ground the better for him and there are worse 10/1 shots floating around in the race right now. Well, there are no other 10/1 shots but you know what I mean.

Gaelic Warrior: Gold Cup winner?

Ben Linfoot: “Unfunny tripe,” was my favourite MBB review, Dave. I never understood why it was watched by millions but it seems the great British public are voting with their remotes as I reckon more people were watching Ed & co at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. By then we had already enjoyed a brilliant week of racing and the Cheltenham Gold Cup market had a right shake-up after the two races you mention. Just one observation, though. How on earth is Inothewayurthinkin still favourite?! He has barely raised a leg this season. I guess there is a deep respect for the skills of Gavin Cromwell here and that’s perfectly understandable. But also he’s a proven stayer around the 3m2f and a bit Gold Cup trip and that counts for so much. Indeed, with that in mind, Haiti Couleurs (14/1) and Monty’s Star (66/1) enhanced their Gold Cup chances for my money last week with their Welsh National win and running-on fifth in the Savills, respectively. That’s what you need in the Gold Cup, Dave. A grinder. Are you not worried the Warrior is absolutely perfect for the Ryanair?

Haiti Couleurs got back on track in the Welsh National

DO: But the Riccis have already won a Ryanair – with Vautour – they’ve never won a Gold Cup. Willie has but he also has Fact To File and Majborough who look prime candidates for the shorter race this year. Maybe if Galopin floors Gaelic at the DRF they make skulk away from the rematch, but I don’t think he will – and don’t think they will either. Don’t go looking for the soft options – reach for the stars as S Club implored us to. I still am guys even if the likes of Scoop have long since stopped. I blame the KPop Demon Hunters. Talking of stopping – there’s not been a mention of Constitution Hill on our site for ten days now. I realise I’ve just changed that but only to ask are you convinced Sir Gino is a worthy 7/4 poke for the Champion Hurdle with the International and the DRF to come?

BL: Vautour. Now there was a horse. Have you ever seen a novice jump like he did in the now extinct Golden Miller? Magical (watch and enjoy again below). Great days and great days are what await Sir Gino. Name me a more exciting horse in training, Dave? I shall wait. AP McCoy said on ITV that he’s a horse with the X Factor and that sums him up perfectly. Unbeaten and stylish with a right engine to call on, he’s got everything, but I do think he’s a chaser through-and-through. At 7/4 that’s just enough to put me off in the Champion Hurdle. If there is a vulnerability there it’s that more conditioned hurdlers will be quicker than him over the obstacles. I’m still in The New Lion camp for the all-conquering Dan Skelton team. Talking of which, do you think his stablemate Kabral Du Mathan will stay three miles? I think he screams the 2m4f at Aintree personally but I’m guessing you’re going to go all S Club on me again…

DO: Ever had a dream come true Scoop? S Club did. But even in my more lurid dreams, I don’t wake up thinking Kabral Du Mathan wins the Stayers’ Hurdle. It’s rare I agree with you but if I was Dan Skelton – A, I wouldn’t be talking with you right now, and B – I’d put this horse away for Aintree. I just think he’s too fast to be a Stayers’ Hurdle winner, too exuberant, yet not quick enough to drop back to two miles either. At least Dan doesn’t think so and when you have The New Lion in the yard, I doubt he’s guessing. The staying hurdlers aren’t a division that raise the pulse really. I can see the angle that Bob Olinger is a big price given that Ballyburn seemed to back out of it over Christmas. It’s a shallow pool still. What of the novice chasers then? Are you a Final Demand or Romeo Coolio man? Lulamba or Kopek Des Bordes? Or do you have some big-price poke you’re looking to pay for the family holiday with? And after you took them caravanning this year I’d imagine they’ll be determined to board a plane somewhere this time around.

Lulamba on his way to winning the Henry VIII

BL: Well, you’ve nailed the desire for the foreign holiday. The teenage daughter is eyeing ‘somewhere I’ve never been before, Dad, like the Caribbean or America, not a cottage in Filey’ but I fear the Cheltenham novice chases won’t be a path to such riches. Do I want to take on Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes in the Arkle? Not really. Obviously the latter has had a little setback that ruled him out of Christmas but they both look very likely types for the two-mile race and that tempers enthusiasm to get the bat out. As for the Brown Advisory, you do feel this is the race where you might get the odd (what would’ve been a) Golden Miller horse trying to stretch to three miles, but is anyone in a mad rush to take on Final Demand? I doubt it, even if Kitzbuhel and The Big Westerner showed up well over Christmas with this race in mind. As for Romeo Coolio, perhaps he’s your typical intermediate horse that has been left stranded by the loss of the 2m4f race. No, it’ll have to be a Cheltenham multi to get the Linfoot family in the air this summer, Dave. You haven’t got a Festival Trixie up your sleeve have you?

Romeo Coolio: Is there a race for him at Cheltenham?

DO: I don’t – and must stress even if I did there would only be a small contribution to the Linfoot air fare unless you settle on Dublin as the destination. But I keep looking at the Sky Bet Supreme and think there must be a bet in it. And you’ll be relieved to know I’ve found it. Back Bambino Fever at 33s before the rest of them catch on, I implore you. Yes, as the prosecution will point out, she was beaten at 1/4 on her hurdling debut at Naas in December but was turned over by a race-fit, smart mare. The Mullins novices are needing a run or two, she was much the best of the bumper crop in 2024/25 and jumped fine on her return. Don’t forget when she won the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in behind were the likes of El Cairos, Idaho Sun, Sortudo and No Drama This End. I think you’ll see a very different mare next time – and you won’t see any 33/1 afterwards. Go on then, put your Lindor down for one moment and send over a bet of your own…

Bambino Fever: Get on now