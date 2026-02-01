Menu icon
Final Demand makes a sparkling debut over fences

Racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Sun February 01, 2026 · 3 min ago

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates

13:10 Ladbrokes Novice Chase

Parade ring updates

To follow

12:40 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle

Full result

1. COUSIN KATE 13/2
2. Dameauscottlestown 25/1
3. Whimsy 16/1
4. Maxios Prime 20/1

Winning reaction

To follow

Update

12 True Testimony - tricky to mount, hot.

Verdict

Blue Mosque, Carried With Love and Adrienne favoured.

Parade ring updates

Shoda (9) and Cousin Kate (5) starting to get on toes late.

5 Cousin Kate - compact and together, fit, couldn’t oppose.

19 Maxios Prime - very hot and sweating, concern.

8 Tir Og - has got warm, well presented but others appeal more from fitness perspective.

17 Onefortheditch - not much size, compact and together, fine.

16 Tequila Talkin' - very keen and strong, okay at best.

4 Siog Geal - in fair condition, coat looks well for time of year, hasn’t jumped forward as expected from last run.

9 Shoda - been very straight forward to manage, not turned a hair, fit.

13 Arctic Flame - two handlers, has got very hot and keen, would be a concern.

14 Aruntothequeen - boots in front, two handlers but easily managed and quiet, fit and fine.

6 Whimsy - a little keen at times, has size, fit.

2 Carried With Love - fair bodied mare with not much neck, likeable enough.

3 Blue Mosque - muscular and powerful, looks spot on from a fitness perspective.

15 Adrienne - strong grey filly, nice attitude, powerful, positive.

18 Kimy - laid back filly, okay fitness but others catch the eye more.

10 May Call You Back - very busy and on toes, in good order physically but others more settled.

1 Galileo Dame - lean filly, narrow and angular, fit.

11 Dameauscottlestown - long backed mare, come into the pre-parade on edge.

