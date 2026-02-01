Racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
All times GMT. Please refresh for updates
Parade ring updates
Full result
1. COUSIN KATE 13/2
2. Dameauscottlestown 25/1
3. Whimsy 16/1
4. Maxios Prime 20/1
Winning reaction
Update
12 True Testimony - tricky to mount, hot.
Verdict
Blue Mosque, Carried With Love and Adrienne favoured.
Parade ring updates
Shoda (9) and Cousin Kate (5) starting to get on toes late.
5 Cousin Kate - compact and together, fit, couldn’t oppose.
19 Maxios Prime - very hot and sweating, concern.
8 Tir Og - has got warm, well presented but others appeal more from fitness perspective.
17 Onefortheditch - not much size, compact and together, fine.
16 Tequila Talkin' - very keen and strong, okay at best.
4 Siog Geal - in fair condition, coat looks well for time of year, hasn’t jumped forward as expected from last run.
9 Shoda - been very straight forward to manage, not turned a hair, fit.
13 Arctic Flame - two handlers, has got very hot and keen, would be a concern.
14 Aruntothequeen - boots in front, two handlers but easily managed and quiet, fit and fine.
6 Whimsy - a little keen at times, has size, fit.
2 Carried With Love - fair bodied mare with not much neck, likeable enough.
3 Blue Mosque - muscular and powerful, looks spot on from a fitness perspective.
15 Adrienne - strong grey filly, nice attitude, powerful, positive.
18 Kimy - laid back filly, okay fitness but others catch the eye more.
10 May Call You Back - very busy and on toes, in good order physically but others more settled.
1 Galileo Dame - lean filly, narrow and angular, fit.
11 Dameauscottlestown - long backed mare, come into the pre-parade on edge.
