Live racing blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Hurricane Lane got up in the shadow of the post to win the Irish Derby while Nicholas T chalked one off Jim Goldie's bucket list at Newcastle. Recap Saturday's action.

1744: That's all from me today, thank you for your company. It's been fairly hectic with little time for reflection but there will be plenty of that in the days to come. One thing is certain and that is the Epsom Derby form looks a whole lot better and that Godolphin have a strong hand of three-year-old colts this season. Frankel's star continues to rise and it seems ever more likely that he will take on the baton from his own sire, Galileo, who was represented in the Irish Derby by the disappointing High Definition. It wasn't only Hurricane Lane who flew the flag for the much-admired Frankel with the day beginning at Newmarket with a very impressive debut performance from Inspiral (and three more winners besides that pair) and she promises to be a very exciting filly for the months ahead.

1735: They sign off at Chester with a fiendish five furlong handicap with David Allan looking to complete a quickfire double, he's on 3/1 favourite Spoof for Charlie Hills. Sir Maximilian may be 12 years of age but proved he was no back number when going close here last time while Recon Mission has hit the frame on both visits and is well enough handicapped to do so again. Militia wasn't far behind him at Epsom in April and has the speed to get across from his draw in eight, he struck on his sole visit to the Roodee. Dark Shot has been busy since last winning in September of 2020 but is handicapped to strike again and is favourite at the last show. Militia is quickly into stride and has a lot of the others pumping away. He kick again in the straight but ties up fully half a furlong out as Spoof flies home to scoop the pot. Powerallied second and Sir Maximilian third. Allan wins the last two on the card there and, I think, it's an across the cards double for Hills.

1727: They're past halfway at the Curragh. Sir Jack Thomas wins by about half a length at 25/1. That's a big win for apprentice Cian MacRedmond who got a lovely run through from close to the rail and what looked a very unpromising position. The eventual second Dream Tale was occupying a similar space but didn't get the same breaks until a fraction later which made all the difference. There's one more to come from the Curragh today and they're also racing tomorrow with the Pretty Polly Stakes the highlight of another top-class card. The presence of beaten Oaks favourite Santa Barbara in the all-age Group One is very welcome and it will be fascinating to see if she can build on the promise of her run in the Newmarket Guineas and go some way to fulfilling the hype that has accompanied her career to date.

1716: They're loading for the first from the evening card at Doncaster which caught me by surprise! Trinity Lake has been well backed apparently, that one is 9/2. There's one more to come from Windsor, an apprentice handicap. Silver Samurai is produced with a well-timed challenge by Marco Ghiani to win on Town Moor. The grey doesn't look the most resolute in the finish but didn't have to battle to justify odds of 7/2f. Ghiani is close to riding out his claim. Map may have got loose beforehand at Windsor but he's among the outsiders. Tim Easterby saddles Moorland Queen (first time blinkers) and she is the Yorkshire handler's third runner at the track in the last five seasons; neither of the other two troubled the judge. This is not the strongest race! There's a little support for One More Su which would interest me given her shrewd connections. The Premier Handicap which follows from the Curragh is a good bit more competitive. One or two of Ger Lyons' runners have been well supported today and he's responsible for Halle Bop, the current favourite for the mile contest. The second of three selections from Fran Berry, Bucky Larson, is an 18/1 shot. They're well strung out at Windsor and it's a scrappy affair which is won by Lisdarragh.

1700: Runners are in the paddock at both Chester and Newcastle. Call My Bluff well backed at the former venue and is 'nicely turned out' according to Leonna Mayor who is on duty for Sky Sports Racing. Only five runners but they all come into the race in reasonable form, including top-weight Speedo Boy who is back up in the handicap after going close at Goodwood but is still well treated on the pick of his form. He runs this track well as he showed in the Chester Cup consolation race and has a live chance of completing a double for Ian Williams. The finale from Newcastle appears to be fairly trappy but the in-form Balding is represented by course winner Arctic Vega while Vanity Affair arrives in good form for Jamie Spencer and Charlie Fellowes. Speedo Boy has tried to make all at Chester but only has a marginal lead turning in. He's challenged first by Call My Bluff. Nothing else is able to get there and it's between the two with Call My Bluff getting the upper hand in the final yards. David Allan teaming up with Dominic Ffrench Davis with the 5/2 favourite. They're loading at Newcastle. Arctic Vega challenges on the inside but doesn't find as much as looks likely as Spirit Dancer leaves him trailing in his wake, it's a winner for Paul Hanagan and Richard Fahey. He's returned at 16/5.

1646: Fernando Rah is favourite at Windsor, he was also favourite on his debut in a race won by Dragon Symbol. Turns out he faced quite a hard task at Wolverhampton that day. It's 5/1 bar the even money favourite. He's initially a little keen in front under the watchful gaze of trainer Clive Cox and is passed inside the final furlong. He fights back but can't get past The Princes Poet who wins at 5/1 for Charlie Bishop and Eve Johnson-Houghton; tight for second. A beaten favourite again but still learning on the job. There's another Listed race from the Curragh with Sinawann the 11/4 favourite. Khartoum is 4/1 and stronger in the betting than he was at Royal Ascot. Fourhometwo is also 4/1. Ryan Moore has Khartoum well placed in second behind Harpocrates at halfway, the favourite moves up onto his outside in third. The leader drops away. Khartoum has the lead but is collared close home by Fourhometwo and he may have missed out on second too. Ben Coen got a great run between Khartoum and the rail on the winner and it's not going Ryan Moore's way at the moment. It's another winner for Johnny Murtagh.

1632: That's all from Newmarket but there's a good bit of action to come from elsewhere with a red-hot seven furlong handicap up in a few minutes from Newcastle. Red Mirage faces some talented and experienced rivals with Sunset Breeze, Zip and Raatea all proving popular against the jolly. Focus will switch to that after Chester where three Koukash horses are involved in the finish, one of them wins, Heart Of Soul for Ian Williams and Cameron Noble. Sunset Breeze is tried in blinkers by Sir Mark Prescott. He has disappointed on both starts in 2021 but the handicapper hasn't dropped him by a single pound - harsh. Baashir is up 6lbs for winning at York last time. He doesn't want to be in front too soon as he showed on the Knavesmire but there should be more to come from Charlie Hills's runner. Sky Sports Racing reporting that David Probert is hopeful of a big run from C&D winner Oo De Lally who is second favourite at 9/2. Like one or two of these, Red Mirage has entries in some early closing handicaps but he's also entered in the Group Three Lennox Stakes which is a clear indication of the regard in which he's held. Sunset Breeze leads and edges over towards the stands' side, he has Red Mirage for company. Bunching against that rail so there may not be much room in behind the leaders. That won't worry Oo De Lally. He has the lead in the centre but is strongly challenged by Sunset Breeze. Photo as half a dozen of them finish in a heap. I'd suggest the pace was probably unsatisfactory but analysis will reveal more. The first two were front rank throughout. Red Mirage has run no race. Another winner for Andrew Balding and Probert as Oo De Lally is confirmed the winner at 7/2.

1626: There's a move for Mr Excellency at Newmarket and he's 7/2 from 7s. Market leader Encourage is a little weak on course but was well backed this morning. Mr Excellency has the rail with half a mile to run. Encourage is in the centre of the track and trying to pick up but the action unfolds against the rail where Mr Excellency wins, a double for Hollie Doyle. James Doyle and Encourage in a photo for second with Willyorwon't He. The winner dictated the pace for most of the race and kept on well despite drifting off the rail a little, he straightened up again when Doyle switched her whip hand. Two winners on the Newmarket card finished behind Alabama Boy in a mile handicap at Newmarket in May and the Racing TV presenters are highlighting how well that race is working out. It may continue to do so.

1616: The ARM Holding International Stakes sees the return to action of Cadillac but the globe-trotting mare True Self heads the market for this Group Three at 15/8. True Self was a close third in the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup the last day and has a very obvious chance with race fitness on her side but there is market confidence in Cadillac which suggests that he will be ready to roll on his first start since the Breeders' Cup. I like him but he's got enough to prove on his first start at three. He's really on his toes at the start and you can see the sweat on his neck. Cadillac is in midfield, towards the outside, and being tracked by Billy Lee and True Self. Southern Lights leads into the straight with Finans Bay. The closers are closing. It's a thriller. PHOTO. Dawn Patrol and Cadillac in the photo, at least a head in front of True Self. Dawn Patrol was having his first start for Joseph O'Brien and first since being gelded and his first since Champions Day. He runs in the colours of Lloyd Williams and will presumably be set for the Melbourne Cup. Cadillac has been called the winner. The market spoke. Good wheels. He was returned at 9/4.

1605: Loading at Newcastle with Hasty Sailor the 9/4 favourite. Visibility is poor with the runners hard to make out on screen. They come into shot now and Hasty Sailor races in second. Pearl Beach is in fourth. Second Slip challenges Hasty Sailor and the former picks up the better. Pearl Beach is third with about four lengths and four lengths the winning distances, very roughly. An 11/4 winner for David Probert and James Fanshawe. At Windsor, there's success for Pat Cosgrave and Hugo Palmer as 13/2 chance Strawberry Rock wins a tidy 0-100 handicap.

1558: I've just seen the head-on from the Curragh and Hurricane Lane drifted in under a left-hand drive and squeezed a couple of runners up before Buick switched his whip and straightened his mount up. If Lone Eagle had held on, we'd have been hailing a brilliant tactical ride from Dettori in stealing the race from, effectively, the front. The pair were a remarkable seven lengths clear of the third. High Definition was asked very early for an effort from Moore and appeared to be responding only to run into trouble on the turn which forced him to check. He didn't look very happy after that and his jockey looked after him. It's doubtful that he would have done anything very much from that position but it would have been interesting to see where he finished has his momentum not been checked. The enquiry at the Curragh is ongoing. A look back at Newmarket and the enquiry into the first, reveals that Doyle got two days for the interference in that race. There was also interference at Newcastle with Rajinsky placed third and Island Brave fourth.

1550: I've got an ear on the post-race analysis and Mojo Star was short of room apparently but I doubt he'd have got to the first two. Dettori went for home a long way out and it looked for a long way as though that was a race winning move but it's another big day for Charlie Appleby and William Buick who are enjoying a terrific season. Wordsworth was third. There is a stewards' enquiry and Tom Stanley suggesting it could have been caused by Buick. It didn't affect Lone Eagle obviously so it may just result in a ban for the jockey if anything. Chapman is talking to Plate winner Ben Robinson: "This horse pulls it out of the bag every time he comes here. To be honest he's got no form beyond a mile and a half. I managed to switch him off, that was the main thing. He loves coming by horses and just took off." Jim Goldie: "It's one off my bucket list! He's no sprinter but he will finish." Closing stages at Newmarket, it's quite hard work for Sayyida but she gets up to beat By Starlight to land some good bets. That's another for Appleby and Doyle and was returned at just 6/5.

1540: Top Rank needs room at Windsor. Century Dream leads and just holds on from the grey, well enough by about a length in the end. Returned at 16/5 and completing a double for the Crisfords and for jockey Kieran Shoemark. Lone Eagle and Wordsworth are notably strong in the market at 11/2 and 12/1 according to Racing TV. The latter has to take quite a notable step forwards from Royal Ascot where I really wasn't very taken with him. Lone Eagle, like Mac Swiney, has something to prove to some extent on this faster surface. It will be interesting to see where Ryan Moore puts High Definition and whether he looks to find plenty of room to wind him up for a challenge. Loading quickly for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Van Gogh is just 8/1, shorter than Mojo Star who was second at Epsom. Matchless is strongly ridden to get to the front where Long Eagle is doing it all much more easily. Dettori settles the latter in second with Mac Swiney third. High Definition is last. Hurricane Lane and Mojo Star in midfield with the latter on the inside. He'll need room if he stays there in the straight. Five to run. High Definition in trouble. Lone Eagle goes for home. He's not for catching. He is. Oooh. Hurricane Lane gets up on the post. They pulled a long way clear. The winner is returned at 4/1 and gives the Epsom Derby form a big boost.

1526: There's been a good deal written about the draw and Atzeni (below) felt it made a difference in the Vase. Charlie Johnston is speaking to Mick Fitzgerald: "Most of them were in action at Ascot last week. Three of them have got good draws, two of them have got bad draws; Connor and Andrew have got their work cut out but we'll leave it to them. "I would have to side with Mildenberger out of the five but I don't mind if I'm wrong as long as one of them wins." Andrew Gemmill, part-owner of Trueshan, is hoping the top-weight will be relatively near the pace. He believes that's the place to be. I wonder where Dubious Affair is going to be ridden? She looked unlucky when coming from off the pace at Royal Ascot and similar tactics could be employed on this quick turnaround - she may need the cards to fall right. There seems to be some support for Just Hubert but I thought he was rather disappointing at Royal Ascot. At the Curragh, High Definition is out to 9/4. Tempted yet? Trueshan is 'just' 5/2 for the Plate. Australis and Hochfeld are to the fore, soon joined by Rajinsky. Trueshan is in company with Reshoun and being kept off the rail by Ian Williams' runner. They're in about sixth and seventh as they pass the 10 furlong start. Island Brave has moved up into a prominent position. Dubious Affair is wide in midfield. Inside the last seven. Hochfeld leads Rajinsky and Australis. Trueshan moves into a challenging position on the turn. He has to switch again. Nicholas T from last to first for Jim Goldie, Hochfeld second and Island Brave. Your winner was 33/1 with Ben Robinson the jockey. Remarkable stuff, What a horse.

1521: It's a mad 20 minutes or so ahead. There are four 4/1 co-favourites for the Chester handicap which is off at any moment. Then we've the Plate, the Listed Midsummer Stakes at Windsor and the Irish Derby. Trueshan is 7/2 for the Northumberland Plate on a huge day for apprentice Rhys Clutterbuck. The closing stages at Chester are as competitive as the market suggested but it's another winner for Richard Fahey as Master Zoffany wins at 4/1 under Paddy Mathers. A number of firms are paying down to six and five places on the Northumberland Plate so it should be a lively each-way market for those who believe the favourite will struggle from his mark of 118. Australis is 9/1 and is my idea of an each-way bet against the favourite with Island Brave still short enough at 14/1 for my money.

1512: It seems as though the whole of the Racing TV team are with Motakhayyel at Newmarket and there could be 4/1 co-favourites for this Group Three despite the small field. That says plenty. The Lir Jet hasn't fired the last twice but may appreciate switching to quick ground from heavy and he's 6/1 to bounce back under Oisin Murphy. Glorious Journey is getting quite warm down at the start but there's no definitive conclusion as to whether that is in character or not and it is warm at Newmarket apparently. Apollo One shows up early and is still to the fore at halfway. It's open with two to run. Getting warm didn't upset Glorious Journey as he leads home Motakhayyel to provide James Doyle and Charlie Appleby with another winner in the famous maroon and white silks of Sheikh Mohammed. Duke Of Hazzard was third. He was returned at 9/2.

1505: Is this the best juvenile race to be run this season? Dr Zempf is around 15/8 but Castle Star has been very impressive so far. The early running for the GAIN Railway Stakes is made by Go Bears Go. He soon has The Acropolis for company. Dr Zempf in midfield tracked by Castle Star. Go Bears Go quickens. Castle Star hunts him down but he can't reach Go Bears Go. A HUGE win for Rossa Ryan and David Loughnane. He's returned at 17/2. There was some scrimmaging in behind the leaders but that's to be expected if you're trying to come from off the pace. Dr Zempf and Castle Star, who was going the better of the pair, went for the same gap with the latter winning that particular battle. Dr Zempf picked up after that and his lack of experience almost certainly made a difference. None of that is of any concern to Go Bears Go whose trainer was very excited about his chance at Royal Ascot and this victory should provide him with ample compensation for last week's defeat.

1453: Maureen Haggas says 'it will be interesting' when discussing A Star Above before moving onto Alenquer who has the Arc as his ultimate target. Margaret Dumont is attracting support. She's trained by Hugo Palmer who had a double at Newmarket yesterday. East Asia is 100/30 as he's loaded into his stall. Vibrance and Bellatrixsa lead with a circuit to run, Rochester House, Raymond and East Asia, tracked by Zeeband, are next. A Star Above is with that sextet while Blow Your Horn will be played late. Stacking up a bit which suggests the pace may not be all that strong. Cosmelli on the outside in midfield. Quickening inside the final six. Zeeband challenges and quickens well to win by a length or three at 4/1. Margaret Dumont and Blow Your Horn finish off the race well to fill the places. There was plenty of room for Andrea Atzeni and Zeeband with the field fanning out across the track in the straight allowing the pair a great run through against the rail; that could have been very different. The ITV team suggesting that East Asia was far too keen throughout and gave himself no chance as a consequence. "The visor has done the track," Atzeni tells Chapman.

1441: Desert Encounter watches on from rear at Newmarket. Winter Reprise takes them along from Outbox with Logician in third. There are seven furlongs to run. Desert Encounter will either have to switch around the whole field or be ridden for luck against the rail, he's switched towards the centre but isn't picking up. Outbox and Logician and the former goes two lengths clear before the grey rallies to close within a length. A winner for Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle. Outbox was returned at 6/1. Logician was coming back at him at the line so there are some positives to be taken out of the race; after a fashion. The Northumberland Vase isn't too far away and East Asia is proving popular for Williams and Egan who teamed up successfully earlier on the card but there is opposition in the market from Zeeband who runs in a visor for the first time. Blow Your Horn is 7/1 despite failing to fire at Chester where the ground was deemed too soft. Her jockey and trainer team up with a live contender in the Plate itself and Dubious Affair could well shorten if this son of Golden Horn lifts this prize. He was behind Dreamweaver on the Roodee and the latter looks of interest at four times the price. At Chester there's a winner for Dr Marwan Koukash as Gabrial The Devil (7/2 joint-favourite) puts his head in front late on to win his first race over five furlongs.

1433: The race from the Curragh will run fairly quickly into the Close Brothers Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket where Logician is the odds-on favourite. Marbling is buried in the middle of the pack and will need room. She never sees any daylight at all. She's fifth or sixth in a bit of a bunched finish but the one who led them home was Sindhia (8/1). Gary O'Brien calls Mia Mento, second home, as another runner who was terribly unlucky and she really was having just seen the replay. She went for a gap on the rail that closed inside the furlong and had to be switched. Is that a precursor of things to come in the Irish Derby? Logician is 10/11 at Newmarket and Rab Havlin seemed reasonably confident when interviewed after the first that the 2019 St Leger winner will take a significant step forwards from Newbury but he stopped short of saying that would be enough to win. A lot of work has gone into keeping him alive and getting him back on track and there will be some happy and relieved faces if he wins. Rhys Clutterbuck is speaking to ITV ahead of his big ride on Trueshan but is talking about being related to actor David Jason. It's a big day for the young man.

1421: Khuzaam will be one of the last to load. Diligent Harry is to the fore as is Good Effort. The former almost on his own in the middle of the track. Khuzaam tracking. He can't pick up though. Chil Chil comes through to collar Good Effort, Diligent Harry third. The winner was returned at 15/2 on her first start in Group company. I was reasonably taken by the run of the third, given the way he stayed on. He should learn a good deal from this. Andrew Balding's good run continues with this winner ridden by Silvestre de Sousa who has been speaking to Matt Chapman and is suitably pleased with his mount. Not long to wait for a fillies' handicap at the Curragh where Marbling has been punted to make a winning debut for Ger Lyons. She's the 7/2 favourite. A couple of runners are still on their way to post. Marbling is a French import and so, too, is Dilawara but there's no immediate encouragement in the market behind the latter who is 20/1 on debut for Joseph O'Brien.

1412: Running at Chester where Sunset Salute and Aesthete dominated the market and they're in second and third as the race enters the closing stages. Aesthete quickens up well to lead home Bill Peyto with the favourite disappointing. C'mon Kenny caught the eye with a strong late run into fourth. On the way to post for the Chipchase Stakes and Khuzaam, the favourite, doesn't look like a sprinter in the paddock for Alex Hammond and Jim McGrath. They apply similar comments to Diligent Harry who Hammond thought looked particularly well in his coat. Khuzaam, of course, has done much of his recent racing over a mile and so has something to prove over six but he's been strong in the market. Ventura Rebel ran a nice enough race at Royal Ascot and it wouldn't surprise to see him finishing strongly but he does have a penalty to contend with. Diligent Harry and Good Effort would be my two against the field but neither are particularly strong in the market.

1357: Running for a quality handicap at Windsor and at the start for the opening sprint at the Curragh. Not too long to wait a Chester either and their card starts with a good novice stakes where Bill Peyto is interesting with an eye on the future. A winner for the Crisfords and Mark Crehan at Windsor as Vintager leads home Epic Endeavour. Around half the field are in at the Curragh for the Listed Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes. Make A Challenge and Wonder Elzaam are prominent towards the stands' side. It's all change at the furlong pole and Romantic Proposal comes from last to first to beat Teresa Mendoza. She was returned the 11/4 favourite. Cachet has been backed into favouritism for the Empress Stakes at Newmarket. They're at the post. She's got significantly quicker ground to deal with than she raced on at Royal Ascot but she did finish off well in the Albany. David Evans runs Choux and Fabiosa and both are available at big prices but I thought both were of some interest. It didn't come off for Choux at Royal Ascot but she did attract support while the Sandown form of Fabiosa received a couple of boosts last week. They're off and spread across the track. Cachet is prominent. Blast and Rock Melody prominent at halfway. Cachet picks up strongly on the rising ground but not as well as System and Desert Dreamer. It's another winner for Richard Hannon, this time ridden by Pat Dobbs.

1344: The last of the runners are arriving at the start at a foggy Newcastle. The money continues to come for Lexington Dash who was as big as 16s but is as short as 6s. Rishi Persad believes there will be a strong pace and that the race will set up nicely for Society Lion with Jamie Spencer expected to play his hand late in the day. Lexington Dash is drawn 2 but Weaver says the stands' side is normally the place to be so it will be interesting to see which way Sean Levey heads. They race in two groups with Ejtilaab hard against the stands' side. Major Jumbo on the far side. Justanotherbottle challenges but is then swamped. Ejtilaab wins at 9/2f. Racing TV are speaking to Dane O'Neill who says of his runner in the Criterion, Motakhayyel: "He's well at home, very happy with him. Probably a tough race up north when he ran up there and the track may not have suited him. He obviously likes it here. We go there hoping. If he were to win today, that would put us back to go on to bigger and better things." David Egan says of his Newcastle winner: "He was quick enough to take us into the race and he hit the line strongly. A stiff six furlongs here but he's won over seven and hit the line well. "Australis has good form here and is a lovely horse, a bit gentle giant. He's very straightforward, you can put him anywhere in the race and if there's a nice strong gallop, he'll be there at the line."

1336: Away for the second at Newmarket. Doyle drops Beheld in rear as he attempts to get her to settle. Market rival Anghaam leads. The favourite is under a tight hold but looks ok. Arctic Victory takes over in the lead. Beheld racing a little wide of the others and asked to make ground, there's not an immediate response. Anghaam quickens and wins comfortably. Beheld last. Adelita was second in what appears to have been a messy race on first watching. The winner was returned at 5/2. There will be a rule 4 as Iconic Queen played up at the start and was withdrawn. Woven is out to 9s at Newcastle which is almost double the price he was last night. Ejtilaab and Fleeting Prince are the first two in the market at 9/2 and 13/2. Lexington Dash featured among the day's market movers and is around 9/1. Anghaam won in a time of 1.38.09. The rule 4 was 10p. Like the first winner at Newmarket, Anghaam is by Frankel.

1323: James Doyle teams up with Roger Charlton for the first time this afternoon in the next at Newmarket. His day hasn't got off to a great start as his mount in the first, Calm Skies, was placed third behind Ardbraccan by the stewards having dead-heated for second. Presumably he's picked up a day or two for that as well but I may have a look for information on that later if I remember. Beheld is around 15/8 to provide him with some compensation. She's unexposed after three starts and steps up to a mile. She's a three-year-old and they've won six of the last seven renewals. She wears a hood having been too keen in her career to date which is a concern in a small field, up in trip. Rab Havlin on Inspiral: "They've never been off the bridle at home before so in that sense she'd been doing everything right at home. She was a little bit tardy away but I didn't mind that as we were going slow. She's got that Frankel stride on her and when I let her go she picked up quickly. "This filly her last furlong was obviously her best. I think if we'd gone faster, she'd have been even more impressive. She's going to take a good step forwards and I think she would have learned plenty today. "Obviously it would be nice to think Logician is back to where he was at three. Everything in the race has something to prove. He's a big horse. As they get older, they're harder to get fit and the run last time has brought him on. "Franklet is in quite a tough little race, I thought three or four of them could be within a neck of each other but she's going the right way."

1316: Loading quickly at Newcastle. Or they were until Mehsmerise dug his toes in when most of the way into his stall. Mike Cattermole has the call at Gosforth Park where the favourite is 8/13. He's quickly into stride and races in second behind Catch Cunningham. He's under a drive. That Nunthorpe entry won't be taken up as Catch Cunningham and Secret Strength are in a photo in a bunch finish. The favourite was only fifth with Cotai Class and Scattering in front. Cotai Grey also showed promise despite running very green and drifting right across the track. Catch Cunningham had already had two starts and put them to good use in winning at 9/1. Hammond thinks the bit may have slipped through Cotai Grey's mouth which explains his errant passage.

1306: Not too long until the first at Newcastle where Kingboard Star is out to even money. There is an enquiry at Newmarket and it's likely to involve the Godolphin filly and possibly a ban for James Doyle who finished in a dead-heat for second. The winning time was 1.27.09. The second favourite at Newcastle, Secret Strength, sets a reasonable standard but is turned out quickly after finishing last in the Coventry Stakes; both runners have to concede 6lbs to their rivals which is no easy task. There seems little support against them though. This is what Ed Walker had to say on his website: 'Kingboard Star has been training very well since his debut win at Bath and I couldn’t be happier with him going in to this. This looks a good opportunity for him to hopefully get another win on the board all being well.' The evens have gone and he's just 8/11 as Alex Hammond describes him as 'a nice fluid mover'. It looks a bit murky at Newcastle in stark contrast to Newmarket and the stalls team are well wrapped up. Hammond and Jim McGrath are both quite taken with Scattering in the preliminaries. They think he'll learn from this initial run.

1253: The money has come for Inspiral against Another Romance in the first from Newmarket and the favourites could flip-flop. Fellow newcomer Calm Skies is out to 3s and it's 8/1 bar and Racing TV will hopefully be heading their shortly but they're still running through Dave Nevison's fancies for the day which include Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate. They're at the start at Newmarket and the graphic on screen now shows joint-favourites but Nevison thinks Tudor Queen, who has the advantage of experience, is the each-way option. Unfortunately, Lightfoot and Dixon didn't get over to the paddock in time to have a look at the field so we're none the wiser on that front. Inspiral is now the outright favourite at 7/4. She is the first to load. It's a small field and shouldn't take too long all being well. Inspiral misses the break. Another Romance won't settle, throwing her head around. She's still running with the choke out. Inspiral and Calm Skies on either side of the leaders. Calm Skies drifts off a true line but went two or three clear only to weaken on the rising ground as Inspiral picked up really impressively in the final strides to win well. Photo second with Ardbraccan challenging Calm Skies. Another Romance kept on really quite well given she never settled. One for My Stable perhaps. The winner looks well above standard.

1246: Nick Lightfoot and Chris Dixon are looking very relaxed in the sunshine on the July Course where officials put 3mm of rain on overnight to maintain the ground but they're speculating that will evaporate fairly quickly and conditions will be quick and may not suit every runner. They're both with Bunbury Cup winner Motakhayyel in the day's feature, the Close Brothers Criterion Stakes, on the back of a promising comeback with conditions to suit. That race is the subject of a Money Back offer from Sky Bet (see below). They seem to be singing off the same hymn sheet in the Fred Archer Stakes with neither too keen to get involved with Logician and looking at the change in headgear angle for Pablo Escobarr. When asked for a bet on the card, Dixon nominates Motakhayyel.

1238: Donn McClean has joined Gary O'Brien on Racing TV to preview the Irish Derby card where they are looking forward to racegoers (only 1,000) being back on track. McClean's sneak preview of the Classic reveals that he is against High Definition 'at the price' which could be a popular view. There's nothing in the way of detail or fancies at this stage but they are going to run through the big race and supporting card in more detail in due course. Fran Berry - whose thoughts you can read on these pages - is out on track for his 'favourite day's racing of the year' and it sounds as though he's expecting High Definition to be a different proposition and to fulfil his evident promise. There are seven yards of fresh ground from last night on the inside and he says it's tightened up a little and is 'good fast flat racing ground in really good condition'.

1222: We're under 40 minutes away from the first action on the July Course and it could be a pointer of what's to come if Another Romance wins the opener. The Crisfords tasted disappointment at Royal Ascot with Flotus sinking without trace in the Albany Stakes but they clearly have some exciting juveniles on their hands and the support for their filly in the first is significant. The daughter of Night of Thunder was generally available at 5/1 - 6s in a place - when the betting opened for a race which appears to have some depth and is now around 7/4 and as short as 11/10. That's a proper punt. There isn't as much confidence behind Najat in the Empress Stakes but she outclassed her rivals on debut at Thirsk and perhaps support will build for her in the Listed event if her stablemate does the business in the opener.

1212: James Doyle enjoyed a successful Friday night at Newmarket and looks poised for more success this afternoon. Doyle rode a treble despite finishing a close third on an odds-on favourite and has a similarly strong book. Prominent among his rides is Sayyida who was a general 11/4 chance last night and is now 11/8 and shorter (two significant non-runners taken out just before 0800) having been steadily backed through the day. The Godolphin filly moves into handicap company from a mark that the market clearly expects to prove lenient. Doyle's ride in the 10 furlong handicap that follows has more to prove but there are reasons for believing that Encourage can step up on the form he's shown in two starts this season. The Iffraaj gelding caught the eye in a Newbury maiden won by the smart Alenquer last August and ran well enough subsequently, albeit without winning. He was too keen on his reappearance over this trip but looked in need of it when reverting to a mile last time. The excuses are starting to mount up but for all this race is competitive, it looks a reasonable opportunity for Encourage to open his account.

1152: Hasty Sailor is very popular in the race that follows the Plate but he sets the market up nicely for an(other) each-way bet and Pearl Beach took my eye at around 8/1. He's ridden by David Egan (who could be set for a very good day) and trained by William Knight whose runners at this venue always merit a close look. It's not quite so far for the horsebox to travel now Knight has moved to Newmarket from Arundel but his runners here have gone a long way to covering the diesel with six winners and four seconds from 30 runners. Pearl Beach is 0 from 7 on grass and 4 from 9 on all-weather surfaces so I would be more than hopeful that he can step up on the form of his two runs at Ripon and Goodwood at a course that may well show him in a better light. The race that follows may go under the radar to some extent but it's a really good handicap. I was surprised to see Baashir so easy to back as the race he won at York is normally an ultra-competitive contest that works out well and this year's renewal didn't appear to be any different on the face of it. Charlie Hills saddled a runner to go close in the valuable sprint handicap here at Newcastle last night and I'd be hopeful that this son of Muhaarar can defy a 6lb rise and go one better.

Fran Berry has three selections at the Curragh - click on the image.

1141: I'd like to see Trueshan win the Northumberland Plate. I suppose there may not have been too many options for Alan King's charge after the weather ruled him out of Royal Ascot but having a horse rated as highly as he is lining up in a handicap adds a different dimension to the race. Whether he wins or loses may not have a material effect on connections of other similarly rated horses looking to do likewise but it certainly won't discourage them if he does go close. Can you back him at 4/1 though? There's disagreement on our own tipping pages as you would expect although I didn't expect the Punting Pointers team to put him up given they often find one at a price, especially in the extra place races. Australis looks a very solid each-way alternative as he caught plenty of eyes at Epsom and I'd rather back him at 8s than Island Brave at 16s although the latter was on the radar when as big as 25s yesterday - he may well drift back out to that sort of price.

1126: The Chipchase Stakes should whet the appetite nicely for the Northumberland Plate itself. Diligent Harry missed the opportunity to race against his own age group in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after the weather turned but has done all of his racing on artificial surfaces thus far. He's looked very smart in winning three of his four starts and even his short-head defeat to Rohaan doesn't look so bad now! A couple of three-year-olds have won this prize in recent seasons and the task shouldn't be beyond him. The one I like against him at a double figure price is Good Effort whose excellent course record is a big plus. He hasn't been out since Meydan in March but his yard saddled a welcome winner yesterday and this has the look of a very realistic target for the six-year-old so it would be no surprise were he primed to run a big race on this return.

1113: David Egan and Ian Williams combine with the progressive East Asia in the Vase and they may already be on the scoresheet courtesy of Epsom winner Ejtilaab. East Asia has proved a revelation since joining Williams from the UAE and looks potentially well handicapped in this early closer. It's something or nothing but it's not without interest that he's a half-brother to smart stayer Ocean Wind who is rated 112; East Asia races from a mark of 80 this afternoon so he's got a little way to go to match his sibling. Ejtilaab is also approaching three figures after his victory on the Downs but could have more to offer over this six furlong trip having done much of his racing over seven. Woven has a modest strike rate but I've been suckered into backing him more than once before as he shapes as though he's capable of winning more races. He's second favourite at around 7s and appeals (to me) as an each-way option although I was a little put off by the draw statistics highlighted by the Punting Pointers team in putting up Justanotherbottle.

1100: It appears to be a relatively low key start to Newcastle's card with an odds-on favourite for the novice stakes although the juvenile in question, Kingboard Star, has been entered in the all age Nunthorpe Stakes. It could be the start of a good day for Ed Walker and Ed Greatrex (are two Eds better than one?) as they team up in the Northumberland Vase with Dreamweaver who I thought was one of the more interesting outsiders. The five-year-old's dam posted a career best at the same age (and was promptly retired to the paddocks) so there's hope that the son of Mastercraftsman could have a bit more in the tank, especially now that he tackles an extreme trip for the first time. His latest run at Chester was by no means a bad one with those in front of him to have run since performing creditably (albeit in defeat) while the re-opposing Blow Your Horn, significantly shorter than him today, was among those behind. He's a course winner so there are no concerns on that score and it wouldn't surprise to see this consistent sort thereabouts at the finish if his stamina lasts.

1043: The each-way carrot that was dangled for fans of Hurricane Lane last night has been nibbled away with the Epsom Derby third 9/2 (from 11/2) to confirm York form with High Definition. A huge amount of attention in the Dante was on the Aidan O'Brien trained runner and with little to go on since the Knavesmire, it was an interesting puzzle for punters this afternoon. The Galileo colt took a long, long time to find his stride but did get into gear and closed to within two lengths of Charlie Appleby's colt. The former had a well-publicised bad preparation for that race which led to him missing Epsom. So far so straightforward but how much improvement will he find? The step up to a mile and a half looks sure to suit but has he got the gears necessary for top-class company? He did take a long time to pick up at York. Hurricane Lane should be better suited to this track than Epsom and is also entitled to improve again (he's only raced once more than the favourite) so High Definition has a moving target to aim at. The Godolphin runner would have been my cop out each-way suggestion at 11/2 but 9/2 removes that option. Perhaps Mac Swiney can prove his trainer right and show that he's not dependant upon testing conditions to bring his best form to the table. There's some 10/1 available about the Epsom fourth but that's not quite tempting enough given he also has to prove his adaptability for this trip.

1027: Trueshan is not the only runner trying to defy an imposing impost with Top Rank attempting to carry a 5lb penalty to victory in the Fitzdares Midsummer Stakes at Windsor. James Tate's stable star has performed credibly in Group One company the last twice and drops, in theory to calmer waters for this Listed prize but faces a good yardstick in Century Dream and an up and comer in Brentford Hope. It's no easy task but he's the one that the market wants at present. I'm intrigued by the market for the novice stakes on the card where runners from two stables whose juveniles usually improve from their debuts head the betting. I couldn't decide whether that meant they were above average or whether it was down to the paucity of solid form shown by the opposition. It feels like it ought to be an opportunity for an each-way bet against them but being paddock side would be handy. There's notable money for George Baker's newcomer Hector though and trainer and jockey teamed up for a winner at Newmarket this week and there's enough to recommend the Bated Breath colt on paper.

1012: The ground at Newmarket is on the fast side whereas the going at Windsor is on the soft side and conditions have led to a few non-runners at the former venue, including one or two of significance. The Close Brothers Criterion Stakes is the feature at the former venue but the preceding Fred Archer Stakes, sponsored by the same firm, sees the 2019 St Leger winner looking to take a step back towards scaling the same heights and Logician has been well backed into odds-on. Just before those two races, there's the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes which I think is a belter featuring, as it does, a number of fillies who lined up at Royal Ascot and some once-raced maiden winners who made a deep impression on their sole outings. There's a vaguely similar conundrum with the Railway Stakes where Castle Star, ante-post Coventry Stakes favourite who bypassed the Royal meeting, faces seven colts who performed at Ascot. He's not even favourite though with plenty of support come in for Dr Zempf who impressed over course and distance at the start of the month. A quick glance at a search engine reveals that Dr Zempf is a character from Lolita.........you learn something every day.

1006: Good morning folks. There's a lot of racing to get through this afternoon and some of it is of a very high quality. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is obviously the feature but is ably supported by the GAIN Railway Stakes among other races while Newcastle stages its summer highlight. High Definition and Trueshan may have missed their principal mid-summer targets for differing reasons but both have the opportunity to pick up big prizes and confirm the impressions that they made last season. Are you with them or against them?