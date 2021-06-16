Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Love made a triumphant return to action, there was a Melbourne cup marker and a huge moment in Laura Pearson's career on day two of Royal Ascot. Recap the action.

All times BST

"I dreamt of it but I never thought it would happen"



You better believe it @Laurapearson_, you're a Royal Ascot winner



1826: That is the last of the live action from day two of Royal Ascot. There isn't much competition for the star of the show although Audarya did run her a close second. Love conquered all. I'm sorry, I resisted all day. She was simply brilliant and fortune has favoured her in as much as she had the quick conditions she needs. Fortune may not be so kind to Mohaafeth who was taken out of the Derby on account of the underfoot conditions to the evident disappointment of William Haggas. Significant rain would also be against Stradivarius who is bidding for a record equalling success in the Gold Cup. Perhaps the thunder storms will all miss Ascot and we'll have a spate of withdrawals due to rattling fast ground? We wait with bated breath. See you tomorrow. Good night.

1819: Waliyak and Declared Interest in a photo for third. The former got the verdict. When is an eventful race uneventful? Quite a lot went on in behind but nothing went on at the front with the winner making all and only challenged by her stablemate in the straight. Laura Pearson: "I don't even know what to say which is quite incredible really. "Hollie helps me so much, Hayley as well and I can't thank them enough. "Lovely run. Bowled out, got into a lovely rhythm and she kept running on for me. "I dreamt of it (winning at Royal Ascot) but I never thought it would happen." I'll need to watch another replay to see what happened to the likes of Dreamloper and Lights On; it was suggested by someone on one of the tv channels that the draw beat the latter.

1813: Plenty of talk on the telly about the forecast rain tonight - worth remembering when you've got the formbook out. Is that a good enough excuse to throw it in the bin and head to the pub? Conditions could be very different by the team we (well, me) wake up. Dalanijujo has been nibbled at at prices Chapman reports. Lights On has shortened up again and is a clear second favourite. Loading underway. Quickstep Lady the last to load. Stunning Beauty still has the blindfold on and stood still in the gate. Nightmare moment. She's out of the race. She came under orders so your best hope is a generous refund. Dreamloper in fourth or fifth. In the straight. Nothing coming from off the pace at the moment. They charged but they never got to the front two. Lola Showgirl sees off Ffion. A one-two for David Loughnane. A huge result for him and a huge result for Laura Pearson.

1805: The case for Separate's chance passed me by but a friend made a case for her, pointing out that on her first run this season on good ground she gave Lights On 3lbs (beaten about three lengths) and then failed to run her race on soft ground. She receives 11lbs from Lights On now (and her form ties in with Dreamloper) and is the 66/1 outsider of the field. She had to give Indie Angel 6lbs just three runs ago. Well handicapped or regressive? She handles quick ground but the trip - among other things - might be an issue. Just throwing her name out there. Roger Varian runs Waliyak and tells ITV: "She's in good form. She's a lovely filly. "We had a hold up about six weeks ago, if we could have had another week or 10 days I would have loved it. I think she's fit enough to do herself justice but it's her first run for a long time. "She's on a mark which she think she'll be very competitive off, drawn well, very talented. Fingers crossed. "Class could get her home. We had a very good meeting last year, four winners, and we thought she was our best chance and she finished second."

1753: The finale is one of the new races and poses quite a puzzle. Dreamloper is popular but I've nailed my colours to So I Told You and Declared Interest. Dreamloper is 4/1 but there's support for the well-regarded Stunning Beauty at 6s, Lights On is a little longer but drifting while there's money for Ffion at 7s. The lightly raced Ffion has a progressive profile but her four runs to date have come on the all-weather and heavy ground. Conditions somewhat different on the round course. This is a quote from Bin Suroor after Stunning Beauty won last year: "We have given Stunning Beauty time but last month she started to show her class in the mornings. "We may now try to find a Listed race for her over the same trip. We'll take it step by step but by October she could be a Group 1 filly." That obviously didn't happen but she lines up from a rating of 96 and the horse she beat last time, Beat Le Bon, ran fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup.

1746: Charlie Bishop: "A lot of credit to the trainer, I've only had two winners here and they've both been hers. "We were very disappointed at Sandown. Not very often you get a run like that but I had the horse. I almost got there too soon. The winning lass, whose name I can't spell or begin to pronounce (it sounded like Minke), is over the moon and has seemingly had a decent bet on the winner. Lovely stuff. Bond Chairman fourth at 66s. Still waiting for confirmation of the other 'places'. Armor was fifth and Kaboo sixth. The winning time was 59.78. More from the winning jockey: "I was quite keen to get a lead. I got a dream run through on a very game and very tough little horse. We always liked him. When he came here he did what we expected. He hated the ground at Sandown and I didn't give him a very good ride. "She's a brilliant trainer. Very good to me. It's quite emotional. Thanks to her for keeping the faith."

1736: Fitzgerald declared that he wasn't 'blown away' by either of Ward's runners. Is this the time to back them? Going behind. I've just glanced down the betting and seen Bond Chairman is out at 80s. I hadn't really considered him before but I thought he ran a reasonably eyecatching race at Sandown....the layers aren't being quite as generous with the extra places here though. The 'best' is six with Sky Bet and a general five. Loading going pretty well. Kaboo is in 15, Ruthin 12 and Golden Bell 21. Luke Harvey says Spring Is Sprung has been getting 'pretty colty' which is far from ideal if you're with that one. Kaboo breaks well but not as well as Ruthin who edges towards the stands' rail. Kaboo on his own in the middle, not ideal. Far side it's Chipotle. Returned at 22/1. Dig Two second, tight for third with Bond Chairman involved. That Sandown form worked out ok. Kaboo, Armor and Ruthin and one I haven't identified were all close up. Ah it was Boonie who has been confirmed as third.

1727: Dig Two is second favourite and stepped up markedly from his debut to win his next two starts in good style. Chipotle was one of the sharper juveniles and already has a course win to his name. His last time out defeat in a Sandown Listed race came on soft ground (his wins on faster) and the form was given a boost of sorts when winner Ebro River finished fifth in the Coventry, beaten a little over two lengths. I wondered whether the quicker conditions could help Chipotle bounce back and he interests me at around 25s. Bond Chairman is another from the same race who could have more to come back on a quicker surface and his sire, Kodiac, is no stranger to success in the juvenile races at this meeting. Amazonian Dream finished close to the Coventry Stakes winner on debut and he has shortened up accordingly but he's been beaten twice since.

1720: Where are we next? Ah yes - the gamble! Fitzgerald is talking him up in the pre-parade ring but it's hard to get a clear sight of him at present. "They have said, I think on Nick Luck's podcast, that he's done three bits of work with very smart horses and blown them all out of the way. This fellow looks smart in the paddock." Kaboo, for it is he, has drifted a little from around midday when I was last trying to find out about him. He's a best of 9s I think. Richard Hannon had two old campaigners hit the frame in the previous race and I liked Armor when he won on debut. He's drawn in four and I wonder if the last race has given a few connections pause for thought. It's not gone according to plan for Wesley Ward so far but he has two here, including the favourite Ruthin. Mulrennan agrees that Kaboo has got the 'looks to go with the money' but wondered whether he had a frame to grow into.

1717: Marco Ghiani is grinning from ear to ear as he talks to Sky Sports Racing. Wonderful to watch. Saeed bin Suroor isn't quite as exuberant but there's a hint of a smile in his eyes. "I always liked him. We're looking to a Listed or Group Three in the future."

1712: That was a fairly remarkable Hunt Cup. We see this sort of thing happen year after year at Royal Ascot though. Beat Le Bon was the 'second home' on the inside and it will be interesting to see how far he was beaten - the winner looked a long way clear. Bin Suroor has had a relatively quiet season but I'm pretty sure we've had this headgear, handicap ploy successfully pulled off before by the experienced Newmarket handler who has been ticking along at a decent strike rate. Real World obviously didn't go unbacked because the last show I have on one screen is 28/1 and I wasn't there too long before the off but he returned at 18s. Nice work if you were on.

1701: Around half the field are in. Good luck. Two distinct groups with some staying far side. Astro King well placed on the stands' side, reasonably prominent. Astro King short of room. Far side has it!! Real World wins. Astro King wins 'his race' on the stands' side. Ouch. Returned at 18/1 from stall 4, a big win for Marco Ghiani and Saeed bin Suroor. Grove Ferry, third, Ouzo fourth and Beat Le Bon fifth. Layfayette sixth and Brunch seventh. The two Godolphin horses were leading them a merry dance on the far side but it was the Dark Angel colt, in first time cheekpieces, who proved the strongest by far. The winning rider: "It's been amazing. I can't even think of what to say. Everything was coming on the stands' side but I walked the course and it felt it wasn't much better on both sides than the middle so I just tried to track William Buick. "He picked up really well, an improving horse, more to come."

1658: Simon Crisford on Finest Sound: "Yes (the draw is a disadvantage). "We've talked about it. He could go right on that far rail or we could try and come down the middle and I said to him the quickest way is to go straight. "That could be a disadvantage but he's in great form. "I do (think there's more to come from him). It's tough from that draw. he's got a few pounds in hand, whether he's got enough I don't know. He may need 10lbs up his sleeve to win today. He's a very good horse." Loading about to get underway. Matthew Flinders is the big gamble according to Chapman. He'll be arriving late on the scene I'd imagine. It could be a nervy watch if you're with him.

1650: I'm fond of throwing some pennies at combination bets and my (entirely nominal) sextet is: Astro King, Escobar, Matthew Flinders, Eastern World, Finest Sound and Beat Le Bon. More sensible suggestions can be found elsewhere. I do like Brunch as an individual but I wasn't convinced about the suitability of this track and, of course, he keeps going up in the weights for getting beaten. Grove Ferry has been off since winning a race at Chester which has worked out really well. I didn't feel Irish Admiral handled the track last time and he could well bounce back but he's drawn in six. Will the stands' side continue to dominate?

1644: Not surprisingly, the Hunt Cup appealed to our tipsters so if you're still scratching your head wondering what to back, be sure to head to our tipping pages (link at the top of the page) and have a read. Aidan O'Brien now has as many Royal Ascot winners as Sir Henry Cecil. "We knew that she was ready to run today but not cherry ripe," he says. "Ryan gave her a lovely ride. It was a balancing act for him and he did a brilliant job," he tells the jockey's sister. "It worked out great. Delighted it worked. We had to go back to a 54 girth so she's really filled into her chest which is unusual for a filly to have a girth that big. "The lads will decide what they want to do. The King George, The Eclipse. All those races. "Armory just didn't get there for Seamie but he ran a great race."

1638: More reaction to that will follow in due course and it will all be in our race report. The ground is obviously so important to Love that connections must have an alternative autumn campaign in mind rather than Paris where conditions are so often on the soft side. There are still three races to come today and one of the highlights of the week - genuinely - is the Royal Hunt Cup and that's up next. Low draw anyone? Very boringly, I like the top two in the market but not at their prices. Escobar is my idea of an each-way bet but I did rattle off a good few names, including Eastern World.

1629: That was thrilling, really enjoyable. A little unusual to see two fillies starting their campaigns in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and both are expected to come on for the run. It all went according to plan for Ryan Moore but a little less so for Armory. I'm keen to see a replay to see when Seamie Heffernan was able to get out but William Buick made an early move on Audarya and may have kept him in; that said Armory didn't really appear to be closing. Three very smart horses. James Fanshawe spoke to Rishi Persad while trying to watch the replay: "She ran really well. All absolutely thrilled. Proved that she's progressed again from last year and a really exciting prospect for the rest of the year. Delighted with that. "It is Love's first run as well. William said the pace wasn't that strong, whether that made any difference I don't know." The Prix Jean Romanet or the Nassau, 'one of those races', could be next for Audarya. The pace certainly made a difference to Armory I'd imagine but that was a joy to behold.

1622: Racing for the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Love leads. Will she stay there? She needs to get across to the rail and cut My Oberon off. Sangarius third. Audarya. Armory and Desert. Love has the rail at halfway. Turning in. Audarya creeps forwards. Love ridden. Tight. Love responds. Terrific race. It's Love. Audarya second with Armory a close third. "We're over the moon with her," says O'Brien. "She's very genuine, very brilliant. I was delighted. Looking at Ryan's body language, he hadn't gone for everything. He was trying to win but give her as easy a time as possible (very rough transcription). She'll come on a lot for it." Moore: "It's all about her, she's a high class filly. I'm sure she'll come on for the run."

1617: Sir Michael Stoute is asked about Love: "She was just brilliant. Really, really high class and I'm sure she will be again this year. She looks magnificent." I'll apologise now for not recording what he said about Sangarius for when that one hoses up. It was textbook generic stuff; he's won this, won that, thought we'd take our chance etc. Ken Pittersen was very taken with Sangarius in the paddock! He echoes the sentiments of others about Love. The consensus is that she's fit enough but will improve. The conundrum doesn't get any easier. She's 11/10 though and the market is speaking. Audarya taking a walk to 11s. Harvey has his say about Love and agrees; he thinks she looks stronger behind the saddle this year. Not long now.

1608: The quick ground will suit Armory and he's 2/1 in places. There are no springers in the market. My Oberon is 'a little bit on his toes' according to Cumani who is running through the field in the paddock. Audarya is 'a big strong girl' but it was more of a form precis than any comment about how ready she is for her return. In contrast, Cumani agrees with Mulrennan and believes Love is fit enough. Sangarius gets a positive mention from her and she feels he could be the 'x-factor' in the race. James Fanshawe is talking to Rishi Persad: "She seems really well. It's her first race of the year so you're never quite sure but she's working well. It's her first run. We'll see how we get on but she'll be okay on it (the ground)." My Oberon, wearing cheekpieces for the first time, is into 17/2. Interesting, he's only had eight starts and is expected to be suited by the quicker ground.

1602: Chris Richardson, representing Cheveley Park, is very excited with Indie Angel and revealed their pre-race fear was that the runners would come across to the stands' side and deny their runner racing room...... The Prince of Wales's Stakes may also be tactical but should be a little more straightforward. O'Brien said that Love is straightforward and doesn't mind whether she makes the running or not but the likes of Armory and Desert Encounter will be held-up. The same is true of Audarya, another making her seasonal return, and My Oberon so perhaps it could be left to Sangarius to go on unless there's a change of tactics somewhere along the line. Adele Mulrennan in the pre-parade ring: "She's 99.9% fit - the run will bring her on. "She's a bit of a show off. She stamps the floor sometimes. You can't help but love Love."

1552: What a funny old race. I don't know if it's a case of damned if you do and damned if you don't and sometimes it's suggested jockeys should just go straight and hold their line. It would have been a brave move to have been the only fancied one to switch across the track and Dettori, who was drawn in 12 was out there anyway, had less to lose than many being onboard a less fancied runner. Given all we've seen, it is surprising that the field didn't edge that way through the race. The debrief from the beaten jockeys could be an interesting read. The runners for the Prince of Wales's Stakes are in the pre-parade ring and Love continues to drift.

1544: Going forwards. 7/2 the latest show for Lady Bowthorpe. Queen Power and Agincourt taken back from the break. Parent's Prayer leads along with Posted. Through three furlongs. Lady Bowthorpe third. Queen Power asked to improve. Bowthorpe goes on. Wide across the track. Indie Angel wins, photo second. A 22/1 winner for Dettori. Lady Bowthorpe may have edged out Queen Power with Champers Elysees fourth. Dettori was more or less the only runner to come over towards the stands' side. A presenter on Sky Sports Racing is amazed. "What have the jockeys been watching this week?" He's incredulous. I think it's Seb Sanders but they're firmly of the opinion that Dettori made the difference. I don't suppose he'll disabuse them.

1535: Queen Power getting 'a little bit jazzed up' in the paddock. Lady Bowthorpe 'does stand out in terms of quality' for Francesca Cumani. They're on their way to post and Queen Power has been cut to 11/4. Apparently she has settled quite well on the way to post so it doesn't sound as though there are any real concerns. De Sousa has taken his time with her and she'll be the last to arrive. Chris Wall says: "We're here to find out how good we might be." when asked about Double Or Bubble. He looked a shade nervous. Or concentrated perhaps. Hayley Turner reports that Onassis is 'very relaxed' while declining Luke Harvey's request 'to come closer'. Going behind.

1527: I mentioned Onassis when mentioning this race earlier and she continues to drift as does Agincourt who goes into battle in this Group Two for the second year running having found only one too strong in 2020. She had Queen Power (3/1 jt-fav) behind her in third that day when they were running off levels and the Stoute mare has to concede 3lbs this afternoon. I'm more than happy to take her on again. Morning gamble Double Or Bubble is holding her price in the market and this is shaping up to be an intriguing race with a good few angles to it. Decent for the grade certainly. The bell has rung for the jockeys to mount. Champers Elysees continues to shorten. She was one of the stories of last season and that confidence is encouraging after two below par runs in this campaign.

She’s fired up for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes! Go Lady Bowthorpe! @asecretagent pic.twitter.com/IUs744OBLa — William Jarvis (@williamjarvis) June 16, 2021

1520: Hayley Moore tried to engage Buick in conversation about the 11 day whip ban he was given yesterday but he refused to be drawn and got on his way politely but quickly having made no attempt to engage with the question. It seems from that interview that the Melbourne Cup is certainly on the agenda. Appleby is speaking now and will presumably reiterate the same. Onto the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. Lady Bowthorpe is 4/1 and only joint-favourite which is somewhat surprising following her fine second in the Lockinge to Palace Pier. I wasn't particularly interested in her when she was shorter but there comes a point when she gets too big and I think she may have hit that price. Most firms are 1/5 the place and it's not everyone's cup of tea but I'd be tempted by some 4s each-way. She seems certain to run her race but the penalty may just find her out.

1512: A messy old race. Buick: "He stays well. Charlie always thought this race would suit him and it's just a very good performance. He gets in that lovely rhythm. It was a very nice race to ride." Appleby: "I have to give William a lot of credit, he was very excited about him when he won at Yarmouth. He did do a nice piece of work last week but he definitely came forward from that Yarmouth experience. "Hopefully he's going to make up into a nice Cup horse for next year. "A Melbourne Cup horse for this year? Well. We'll see." He was returned at 15/2 but there is a 15p Rule 4. Credit to James Doyle, too, for his ride on Law Of The Sea who was also owned by Godolphin and may well have been in there to help the winner. Either way, it all panned out very nicely for the 'boys in blue' and provided a nice boost for Movin Time ahead of his run in the Hampton Court tomorrow.

1506: Almost set. Ruling backing away from stall 4 and Kyprios has got himself underneath the stalls. He's been led away. Great shame as he was the gamble. Sorting themselves out at the front. Law Of The Sea wins the battle to make the running. Kemari is on the rail behind him but they're all stacked up in a tight group. They've run six furlongs. Wordsworth is prominent. Dancing King back on the rail will need some luck. Four to go. Wordsworth ridden. Kemari gets a great split. Kemari wins. Wordsworth eventually got into his stride to take second ahead of Stowell who came from well back.

1459: Mark Johnston has just as good a record in this race as Aidan O'Brien and Dancing King has been learning on the job, winning his first handicap off 73 and going on to add another three. He's now rated 97 and has been well supported but Johnston hasn't lifted this trophy since 2014. He's spoken to Persad and says: "Both of them are climbing up out of handicap company and that's a big jump. He hasn't done anything wrong, he's beaten everything in front of him. "Golden Flame, it looks like it's even more of a jump for him. He's a horse that we thought an awful lot of last year and he's been screaming out for the step up in trip. He's not out of it." Wordsworth is 3/1 which, I think, is as big as he's been all day. It's not a resounding vote of confidence. The market has tended to get it right in this race. There was one 33/1 winner, trained by O'Brien, but the next biggest SP was 6s and I don't think I'd be looking too far beyond the principals. Kyprios is now 9/2 and momentum is gathering behind Seamie Heffernan's mount.

1453: Cromwell has spoken to Rishi Persad: "I was very confident she was going to run a big race but where she was with the English and American horses I didn't know. "It's fantastic. On a stage like this it's great." The excited American owner reveals that it 'wasn't too much of a hardship' to self-isolate at Claridges. It will have been well worth the experience I'm sure. She's already planning a celebration on her return to California. Adele Mulrennan is in the pre-parade ring and Wordsworth has taken her eye. A strong quarter, shoulder and neck and gleaming in his coat. "I could stand here and watch him all day."

1450: The Queen's Vase is next and we heard from O'Brien earlier that they feel Wordsworth has come on from Navan and that 'Ryan has always loved him'. He was certainly mentioned in dispatches in his juvenile season but he seems a short price on what he's achieved for all that some of those closest to him in the market are maiden winners stepping up in class. O'Brien was also expecting a good run from Kyprios who is expected to be seen to better effect here than at Lingfield. The betting isn't pointing to a winner for Frankie Dettori with Stowell drifting out to double figures.

1446: More reaction from Carroll who is speaking to Hayley Moore: "Very straightforward. She jumped well. I was sat close to the American horse and every step of the way I was waiting. "I outbattled her to the line. A very good filly. "I rode her over six the last time on slow ground at Naas and the last 100 yards probably ran out of petrol but she got to the line really well today." Meanwhile Sharleen Spiteri - formerly of Texas - speaks to ITV Racing. I'm afraid she's on mute and I can't lip read. She's a client of Lady Bowthorpe's owner I believe they said.

1438: Gary Carroll was the man in the saddle and says: "I'm delighted, fair play to Gavin (Cromwell) "She was very good today. I travelled very easily and we outstayed the American horse. "She's a good filly. "Every step of the way I was taking her back and waiting and waiting." Irish trained runners in first and third with American runners either side. Chastening. The winner was beaten by one of Fozzy Stack's last time and Stack was responsible for the third who bounced back to form at 50/1.

1427: Luke Harvey is taken by Get Ahead's professionalism at the start where she seems very laid back. The same connections won the race in 2017. There's a move for Choux who landed a remarkable gamble at Thirsk on debut; she's into 20s. This race was nominated as the target immediately afterwards. Loading underway. Coup De Force proving reluctant to go behind and Orinoco River was a little on her toes. Luke Morris was unshipped from Jazzy Princess too. He's back in the saddle. She continues to play up. They're going to try the blindfold. That didn't work. She may get one more chance. She went in. Two to go. Racing and the favourite breaks well as does the American runner on the other side. Two groups early. Merging inside the two. Quick Suzy has the lead from Twilight Gleaming, Cheerupsleepyjean third. The winner was returned at 8/1. The clock behind the winning post was stopped at 1.00.03. Stall 22 beats 20 and 15. Artos was fourth from stall two.

1418: How are you playing the Queen Mary? There is plenty of confidence behind this market leader but she sets up the market for an each-way bet and Sky Bet are paying down to seventh and that's more my style. Desert Dreamer has clocked some good times and she's very solid in the market for Stuart Williams who wouldn't normally be associated with a Royal Ascot juvenile. It's a big day for his yard. The favourite is being ponied down to the start as is usually the case with the American runners and she appears to be taking everything in her stride. She is drawn in 20 so will be hard up against the stands' side rail which was the place to be yesterday.

1411: Fitzgerald believes that Illustrating takes pretty high rank in the Karl Burke team. Burke, of course, trains the Windsor Castle gamble. Moore has caught up with Wesley Ward. "She's (Twilight Gleaming) doing great. We're excited. Very, very pleased the rain held off. We had a tough day yesterday but we're all smiles right now. "This filly, of all of them that we had, we tried to get the best one to it (this race) and that would be her. "Ruthin early on was a favourite of mine for the Queen Mary but just the last couple of works, I gave the nod to Twilight Gleaming. "Golden Bell was probably my most impressive maiden on the dirt. One has more of a turf pedigree and the other dirt but a lot of dirt horses take to the grass when it's firm."

1400: Hollie Doyle is with Jamie Lynch talking about her victory yesterday about Amtiyaz, a Value Bet selection. When asked what ride she's most looking forward to today, she replies: "Parent's Prayer, she was very impressive at Epsom and she's really come to herself. "She's settling a lot better these days." Mick Fitzgerald is casting his eye over the Queen Mary field in the pre-parade ring and started off looking at Yet who reportedly is as described by her trainer. Poor O'Brien has been collared for another interview, this time by Hayley Moore. He repeats what he had to say about Yet a short while ago. "Ryan always loved him" is a line I failed to transcribe about Wordsworth last time but has just been repeated. Moore asked O'Brien to split his two in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and some of what he said was: "Obviously Love is a very classy filly, just ready to start but we think we have her forward enough for her first run but obviously it is her first run of the year. She will come forward for the run."

1348: There's no sign of confidence in Twilight Gleaming weakening just yet and this is a reminder of what Wesley Ward had to say in a press release for the racecourse last week. “In regard to Twilight Gleaming and Ruthin, sometimes you have to readjust because of what you see from them in their workouts once they’re over here. "With both horses being owned by Barbara Banke of Stonestreet stables, you have to go with what you see. "To me, Twilight Gleaming might be a shade better, which is why she is going for the Queen Mary Stakes and Ruthin will slot in for the Windsor Castle Stakes alongside Napa Spirit. "We are going to use a figure 8 bridle and tongue tie on Ruthin, to help her get some more air, and I think that could make a big difference to her."

1341: Matt Chapman has also cornered Aidan O'Brien who repeats what we already know about Love but when asked about tactics says: "It's possible, she could end up in front. It doesn't really matter to her. "Armory, the plan was also to come here via Chester. He loves fast ground. He's in great form. He's doing everything right. We're very happy with him." Love has started to drift and is 11/10 in places with Armory 9/4 and a general 5/2. The confidence in last year's brilliant Guineas and Oaks winner is waning.

1318: The Kensington Palace Stakes is a new race for fillies and mares over a mile on the round course. It's certainly been well supported with eighteen declared and the market has been fairly lively with Dreamloper backed for Ed Walker and Oisin Murphy. Murphy revealed in his Sporting Life column that he faced something of a dilemma, saying: "This was a tough decision as I could’ve ridden Stunning Beauty for Saeed bin Suroor and I adore her, it was great to see her bounce back to form at Doncaster." The market suggests that he's on the right one with Dreamloper just 4/1. She certainly caught the eye on her reappearance and stepped up on that when narrowly beaten by the re-opposing Lights On. Waliyak represents last year's Sandringham form so her chance could get a boost from Onassis and she's been put up by Jamie Lynch. I thought Declared Interest, third to Dreamloper over the straight mile here in September, and So I Told You (two from two for Joseph O'Brien) were of interest. The latter was quite highly tried after winning her maiden by Richard Hughes and is back in deeper waters after those two runs at Sligo but she's clearly been in top form and it wouldn't be any great surprise if she had more in the locker.

1310: I've ended up jumping around a little bit there. O'Brien was pretty busy and heading out to walk the track so Fitzgerald was rushing through the interview a little and didn't get in a question about Armory which was a shame. There was no word on his runner in the Windsor Castle either and not a great deal seems to be expected from Amalfi Coast. I wouldn't mind being there now though. Another Ward juvenile dominates the betting in Ruthin but the gamble is obviously the talk of the race. I was quite taken by Armor's debut at Doncaster where he was well backed and won despite looking in need of the experience as is so often the case with the Richard Hannon juveniles. He's obviously got to make the expected improvement but he'd do for more in a race where I'm without a strong opinion.

1303: A little further searching via the Arqana website unearths a video of that breeze. Aidan O'Brien is with Mick Fitzgerald. "We were happy (yesterday). They ran well some of them. "Big hardy filly (Yet, Queen Mary), she looks like a three-year-old. She works like a six furlong filly, hopefully she's quicker on the track. We'll see what will happen. Hopefully, she'll run well. "It's not ideal (Love's lack of a run). We had her ready to run a couple of times early on. She had a gallop every time she was going to run but it can't be ideal. We'll learn a lot about her and she'll learn a lot and it will be a good place to start her we think. She's very uncomplicated. She's a joy to have. "Wordsworth is a staying type horse. We think he's improved a good bit from the last run. He bends his knee a little bit. "Kyprios, we always thought he would stay, the ground was a little bit soft for him at Lingfield. He'll love the trip. Definitely hoping for a very good run from him."

1257: I was looking to see if I could find anything about Kaboo - this remarkable gamble in the Windsor Castle Stakes - and the above tweet seems to shed some light on the move for the More Than Ready colt who is 6s and 7s now. There was also a plug from Nick Luck for his own daily podcast. He revealed that he'll be speaking to Nick Bradley and he presumably asked him the pertinent questions and might be worth seeking out either for interest or if you're interested in jumping on the bandwagon. I had a quick search for info on the Arqana breeze-ups and there are videos available but one of them appears to be seven hours in length so it might take some time to fend the relevant clip and the bird, as they say, has flown.

1247: There are obviously plenty of runners that you can make a case for in the Royal Hunt Cup but I'll also throw in Eastern World who has been a beaten favourite in five of his nine starts, including when 5/2 for the Lincoln won by Haqeeqy. He's clearly been disappointing and expensive to follow but equally is deemed capable of better than he's shown. The ground is possibly on the quick side for him but he shaped better behind Double Or Bubble at Newmarket last time and is out at 28s for today's test. He's been freshened up and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if he proved suited by a race like this.

1232: I missed the boat with the runners I liked yesterday (as far as prices were concerned) and that's very much the case with the Royal Hunt Cup. I liked Astro King at 12/1 (on Monday) but he's half that and shorter now so I'll have to walk away. He was beaten in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time but was never well placed in that race and still looks to be a well handicapped horse. I'm slightly surprised to see Finest Sound so easy to back (I think he was favourite on Monday evening) as he was second in the Britannia last year and he was only a short-head behind Astro King before winning at Haydock. McGrath is suggesting the lack of money is a negative and that the cash usually comes if the yard really fancies one. He likes Astro King. This race should be run to suit Matthew Flinders and Jamie Lynch has been making a case for him. He's a hold-up horse who could be ideally suited by this test. The potential handicap blots dominate the market with the exception of Irish Admiral who was backed as such in a weaker race at Epsom only to disappoint. This more conventional track could well show him in a better light and it wouldn't surprise to see him bounce back. I can't pretend that Escobar is well handicapped but I thought he ran a perfectly decent race at Epsom and this sort of race suits him well - as he showed when beating Lord North in 2019. At last season's Royal Ascot he ran in the Queen Anne when rated 111 and this handicap (from 106) is clearly a more realistic assignment. I think he's coming here in decent form and I'd rather back him at 33s (or 40s) with the firms paying six, seven and eight (Sky Bet) places as he's more than capable of hitting the frame and, perhaps, better still if the cards fall right.

1216: I was intrigued to see Champers Elysees feature among the market movers for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes as she's been pretty disappointing on both starts this season. The testing ground shouldn't have been too much of an issue and perhaps she's just taken a bit of time to come to herself after the cold spring but she's penalised and I would rather look elsewhere. Dahlia Stakes one, two, three Lady Bowthorpe, Queen Power and Lavender's Blue are the obvious starting point but the first two are also penalised (3lbs rather than 5lbs) and there's opposition to them in the market with the favourite proving easy to back. Silvestre de Sousa was about to head out onto the track for a jog but was interrupted by Mick Fitzgerald. "You look at the track for something other people don't see. I'm just going to go out now and have a look," De Sousa said. "She (Queen Power) got into a nice rhythm (at York), the lack of the pace was there, and she was happy to just be holding on. We're dropping back in trip and I like her. I'm happy with the trip. "I thought she needed it that day (Newmarket). She showed that she came out of the race well and she gave me the feel that she had improved." Double Or Bubble, stepping up from handicap company, has halved in price for a shrewd yard but the one that intrigued me was last season's Sandringham winner Onassis. She runs this track really well as she proved when dropping back in distance for the Champions Sprint in October where she was beaten under three lengths. I'm hopeful that she'll be capable of making further progress as a four-year-old and I'm more than happy to take a chance with her at 12/1 as the market leaders look far from bombproof. That said, the Sky Sports Racing team all sided with Lockinge second Lady Bowthorpe.

1206: I can't see Stowell without remembering time spent on terraces trying to rhyme 'Stowell' with 'goal' but of more relevance is the son of Zoffany who improved from his controversial debut (below) to win his maiden and he is another runner who has been backed on this steep rise in class. Rab Havlin received a lengthy ban for his ride at Lingfield but doesn't even get the benefit of being in the saddle today with Dettori taking over from Martin Harley (on board last time). Kemari is another maiden winner stepping up but I was quite interested in the Dubawi gelding and his market position suggests that connections are hopeful of a decent showing. He was a 12/1 chance when four lengths behind odds-on favourite Movin Time on debut and the winner lines up in the Hampton Court Stakes tomorrow.

1157: I didn't see the below yesterday but I did enjoy watching it this morning. Spread a little happiness. Happy wasn't a word that Seamie Heffernan used when asked his post-race thoughts about Wordsworth's latest run. “One word – disappointing. I thought we might as well go a gallop and see what does and doesn’t stay. “The winner was fourth in a Group Two on slow ground, and when there is an ease in the ground it’s going to suit him. My horse was disappointing – there is no other comment I can give.” Wordsworth is 5/2 for the Queen's Vase. Can you back him at that price on the back of that run at Navan? Stablemate Kyprios has attracted support against him and is bred to stay. The Lingfield Derby Trial was run at a crawl and, accordingly, may not have suited him and the race hasn't worked out too badly with the second, Adayar, going on to win at Epsom, reversing the form with Third Realm who came back in fifth.

1150: "One of many interesting ones in here," says McGrath as he runs through the runners for the Queen Mary but he has had a 'small each-way bet on Quick Suzy'. Apiafi is reaching for the heights in putting up outsider Vertiginous. Misty Ayr isn't a great deal shorter than that one at 66s but she did take the eye on debut at Catterick when not too far behind Illustrating who is only around 8/1. She has under three lengths to make up..... Slightly surprising news from elsewhere with word that Simon Claisse is stepping down from his role at Cheltenham at the end of the year. Apparently he's been there since 1999 and I imagine it's been all-consuming. Big shoes for someone to fill.

1142: The broadcaster has just had their bookmaker slot which was filled by David Stevens of Coral: "She's (Lady Bowthorpe) actually relatively weak but that's mainly because of support for some of the others. Queen Power has been backed and Lavender's Blue is 12/1 but the one they've really backed is Double Or Bubble. "The favourite in the Windsor Castle is Ruthin but the one that has been punted at bigger prices is Kaboo (33/1 into 7s) and in the Royal Hunt Cup, Astro King, Haqeeqy and Matthew Flinders. "As always in the Hunt Cup, give yourself two or three chances." There speaks a bookmaker. He did talk about the Prince of Wales's but there wasn't a great deal to say about the market. There's also an email from Royal Ascot with news from their 'official bookmaker' Betfred whose spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “There has been a large spread of money across the card, especially in the Royal Hunt Cup as you would expect where a few at the head of the market are particularly strong. “The most eye-catching move though is for Kaboo in the Windsor Castle Stakes, who has been backed from 33/1 into 8/1 having never stepped foot on a racecourse.” Their movers are: 1430: Twilight Gleaming 9/4 from 7/2; Quick Suzy 9/1 from 12/1; Illustrating 10/1 from 12/1

1505: Dancing King 13/2 from 14s; Kyprios 8/1 from 16s; Law of the Sea 16/1 from 25s

1540: Double Or Bubble 11/2 from 14s; Champers Elysees 8/1 from 14s; Parent's Prayer 10/1 from 16s

1700: Astro King 13/2 < 12s; Haqeeqy 15/2 < 10s; Matthew Flinders 15/2 < 16s; Brunch 10/1 < 16s

1735: Dig Two 8/1 from 10s; Kaboo 8/1 from 33s; Amazonian Dream 28/1 from 50s

1810: Dreamloper 4/1 from 7s; Ffion 8/1 from 16s

1131: I haven't actually listened to the gentlemen below but I'm sure they have spoken nothing but wise words. I'm tempted by Love. She's the sort of bet that I get sucked into while knowing that I shouldn't. The 4/5 seems quite big with memories of her exploits last season but this is no easy task and it's entirely possible that she will need this run with a long enough season in mind. Hmm. I've belatedly read Ryan Moore's column and he almost seems keener on Armory than Love! The Sky Sports Racing Preview stopped short after the Prince of Wales's with a couple of random interviews and, currently, a review of yesterday which I think we can leave for the purposes of this.

1110: The team start with the Prince of Wales's Stakes in which Love is the 10/11 favourite. She does have a few questions to answer, dropping back to 10 furlongs on this fast start in 300 days. She has been ready to run for some time apparently and her market strength should provide some indication as to how close to her peak she is. Particularly in relation to Armory who impressed in the Huxley Stakes on his reappearance. Armory is ridden by Seamie Heffernan but I don't think too much can be read into that as it would have been amazing if Ryan Moore had got off Love. They all have something to find but perhaps the most interesting of the remainder is Audarya who improved in leaps and bounds in the second half of last season and this is very much her trip. The stable have been short of winners this month but a few have hit the frame, including their most recent runner who was a close second at Salisbury.

1100: It was a decent day for our tipping team yesterday so do be sure to check out their words via the links at the top of the page if you haven't done so already. I'll be keeping my ear to the coverage on Sky Sports Racing and their morning preview show is about to get underway with Gine Bryce on the microphone. I hope someone's remembered to give her a personalised racecard today. She's joined again by Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi who did get personalised racecards. Mike Cattermole is talking to Chris Stickels who I didn't think would add anything to the below but he does mention the wind which was behind the runners yesterday but has switched round completely and is now something of a headwind.

1057: A going communique from Ascot: The going for day two of Royal Ascot, is: Good to Firm Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We put four millimetres of irrigation on the track last night. The forecast for today is a hot, dry day through racing and then we are expecting some thunderstorms building up later tonight and through tomorrow.” GoingStick Readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.3 Centre: 8.0 Far side: 8.2 Round: 7.8 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday. This adds the following distance to today’s races. 15:05 +11 yards (approximately) 15:40 +11 yards (approximately) 16:20 +11 yards (approximately) 17:00 +11 yards (approximately) 18:10 +5 yards (approximately) Weather: Dry warm conditions forecast today then thunderstorms are forecast during the night and through Thursday and Friday. A little more settled with occasional showers for Saturday.

1040: In an interview before racing yesterday, Wesley Ward suggested that the Queen Mary Stakes might just provide him with his best chance of a winner this week although he added that was because 'historically' it had been his best race as opposed to any huge confidence in his filly. There is confidence in Twilight Gleaming though and she's the 5/2 favourite ahead of fellow American raider Artos who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori. The latter finished six lengths behind Ruthin on debut and that one lines up for Ward and Dettori in the Windsor Castle (1735) and is a general 2/1 chance. Ward has saddled three of the last six Queen Mary winners and two seconds with that pair returned at 10/11 and 13/2 while Chelsea Cloisters could only finish 11th as the 10/3f. The winners have been 5/2f, 2/1f and 9/2 and, as that shows, are rarely missed in the market. At least one tipster has suggested there's still some mileage in the favourite's price but I'd rather take a chance with her and a few longer priced runners in the exotic markets on the World Pool (Tote) or back something without the jolly. The something I had my eye on is speculative at best but I like the idea that Fozzy Stack is prepared to bring Cheerupsleepyjean over when the likes of Castle Star stayed at home. This race has always been on her radar and it seems as though she had a valid excuse the last day when favourite to beat her much vaunted stablemate in a Listed race last time and is a daughter of Starspangledbanner whose progeny have enjoyed success at Ascot. There's not a penny for her and she's a general 40/1 and 33s with Sky Bet who are paying down to seventh. I did say it was speculative.

1036: The early market movers from Paddy Power and Sky Bet were on site around 45 minutes ago but if you haven't caught up with them yet; this is what the situation was at around 0930. Sky Bet 1430 – Desert Dreamer 9/1 from 11/1 1540 – Double Or Bubble 6/1 from 17/2 1700 – Haqeeqy 7/1 from 8/1 1735 – Kaboo 16/1 from 28/1 1810 – Dreamloper 9/2 from 11/2 Paddy Power 1430 Twilight Gleaming 9/4 fav from 5/2 fav 1540 Queen Power 5/1 from 11/2 1700 Haqeeqy 13/2 from 7s 1735 Ruthin 9/5 fav from 9/4 fav 1810 Dreamloper 9/2 fav from 11/2 fav

1030: Hello again - are we all set? I've had a jog (after a fashion) and relaxed with a quick burst from a Trojan Roots Box Set and the coffee pot is on. Let's get the show on the road. The track at Ascot isn't exactly like a road but it is good to firm after overnight watering and that has proved too much for Lord North who is one of five non-runners thus far. This is what Chris Stickels had to say after racing yesterday: “I am pleased with the way today has gone. It has been a hot, drying day and the ground changed to Good to Firm after the fourth race. “It will continue to dry and we are going to put on four millimetres of water on the whole course tonight to replace the moisture that has been lost today through evapotranspiration. We anticipate very similar conditions tomorrow and I expect the ground to be Good to Firm again. “It does look like we are in for an unsettled period with some thunderstorms on Wednesday night and through Thursday and Friday; it’s a bit changeable and unpredictable at the moment. But we need to keep the ground safe, and just replacing the moisture lost today is the right thing to do.”