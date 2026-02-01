Racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown. Recap a dramatic day.

Join us on Monday for more from the Dublin Racing Festival

Full result 1. MOONVERRIN 20/1

2. Royal Hillsborough 9/1

3. Tiktok Casey 28/1

Winning reaction Finian Maguire: "She was very tough. Martin, the trainer, was very sweet on her, he thought she was overpriced and he was quite confident; it's unbelievable to get the winner. Jumped off handy, was following John Gleeson and as we were going down the back I was struggling, I wasn't travelling that well. I had a decision to make, do I force her to keep my position and burn petrol or just let her slide back and hope that giving her a chance would see her coming home well so I decided to take back because I didn't see the point in burning petrol when there was still a mile to go. "She came alive into the straight. He told me she wouldn't do much in front and he was right. I thought I was sitting into the wings of the last and it was getting to the point where if I kept sitting I was going to slow her down so I said we'll keep the momentum and go but she really parked when she hit the front. Once the horse has challenged on her inside, she's really picked up again; I would have been kicking myself if I hadn't got up but we got back up." On whether he was aware of how events unfolded on his inside: "No. I wasn't fully aware. I sensed something might of happened without really knowing. I wasn't fully aware."

Verdict Brosna Shine (3) best, like Moonverrin (6) as an alternative.

Parade ring updates 1 Celestial Tune - solidly built filly, well muscled, red hood but manageable. 4 Dawn of Light - fit enough after a short break, red hood but easily manageable. 9 Tiktok Casey - sturdy build mare, still might come forward a touch. 2 Araminta - might tighten up a touch but she’s very nearly there; lightly on toes. 10 Wonderful Everyday - workmanlike filly, undoubtedly fit, walks well. 3 Brosna Shine - big, strong filly, defined but has plenty of power, like. 7 Royal Hillsborough - little poor in the coat compared to some of these, looks like she’ll improve into the sprint. 5 Lilannbee - race sharp, good level of rib definition, well balanced. 6 Moonverrin - a little busy and fractious, dainty walk, definitely fit.

Full result 1. BOWENSONFIRE 10/1

2. I Started A Joke 7/4 favourite

3. Kimi De Mai 25/1

4. Murcia 7/1

Winning reaction Jack Kennedy: "I gave him no chance, I didn't think he'd walk on the ground so it shows what I know! I came to the inside, he needs to be dropped in but he likes a bit of room as well, and I knew everyone was going to be keeping out for some better ground so I just had to make that sacrifice but it ended up working out for me in the end. My lad, he's funny, he's a bit of a rogue, he wouldn't kill himself in front so when something comes to him he goes on."

Verdict Hello Neighbour (1), Bowensonfire (2) and Zillow (11) are 'likes'.

Parade ring updates 18 Kotkito Bello - no major issues, fair level of fitness. 3 Murcia - good level of fitness. 8 Bunting - solid gelding, fine. 12 Balko d'Ange - okay fitness, no major concerns. 14 I Started A Joke - probably as not race sharp as I’d expect to see from yard. 4 Pinot Gris - fit enough after an absence, fine. 10 Ain't Got Wings - looks in excellent order, well balanced and defined. 15 Putapoundinthejar - clearly a quirky character, should improve a touch, little mind blown by activity. 20 Kimi De Mai - others appeal more on fitness, better types in here. 17 Kalix Delabarriere - very lean for a horse coming off a break, wouldn’t dismiss. 2 Bowensonfire - big strong horse, coat in good order, like. 5 Sony Bill - has done enough work to do himself justice but others appeal more from a fitness perspective. 11 Zillow - very fit and defined, catches the eye. 1 Hello Neighbour - good looking individual, walks well and has a bit of quality. 9 Sea Of Sands - occasionally getting on toes but fine, okay fitness after a short break. 6 Lord Erskine - muscular and solid despite a lay off. 16 A Dream To Share - in fair order, have seen looking sharper from a fitness perspective. 13 Sainte Lucie - looks a little poor in the coat compared to stablemates, others preferred.

Full result 1. BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD 11/4

2. Lossiemouth 4/6 favourite

Winning reaction Gordon Elliott: "If she was good enough or not - to beat Lossiemouth - we were not sure, but Jack [Kennedy] had a plan. If no one was going to make it, we were going to make it. She's very tough and she stays. It's great to be involved in these races and to win them is just extra-special. I was so nervous coming to the last, just thinking I hope she jumps it. Lossiemouth is a superstar, but our horse is a superstar too - we're lucky to have her. I was happy the whole way, I thought going to the second-last here comes Lossiemouth, now we're in trouble but Jack seemed to be happy and I was delighted to see him switching to the inside. He could let her roll on."

Brighterdaysahead and Jack Kennedy win the Irish Champion Hurdle

Verdict Leaning towards Lossiemouth (6), far better than she looked twelve months ago before this race.

Parade ring updates 4 Poniros - fit enough to do himself justice after a break; the Mullins horses have looked very very defined today, he’s not quite on same level but nowhere near unfit. 1 Anzadam - keen and strong, getting warm as a result, fit enough. 5 Brighterdaysahead - Elliott horses have looked a bit hit or miss during the course of the day, she’s probably one of the better ones fitness wise. 3 El Fabiolo - big, solid gelding, always presents like a typical chaser physically, defined. 6 Lossiemouth - nicely interested in surroundings, she can be a little quiet and introvert, like the level of alertness, fit

Full result 1. BACKMERSACKME 14/1

2. Win Some Lose Some 33/1

3. Waterford Whispers 7/1

4. Dee Capo 16/1

Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "I was flat out for the majority of the race. I was second on him at Cheltenham over three miles and we said the National Hunt Chase afterwards because he stays very well and I was flat out for the majority of the race today and I think he outstayed them in the end. He's sharpened up plenty, his jumping was sharper today and he's trained by a very good trainer who knows how to get them ready. "It is testing but it's wet so it just helps a little bit because you're getting through it; once it dries it will be even worse."

Backmersackme and Sean Bowen in full flight

Verdict Harry Des Ongrais (5), Kim Roque (18) and Ile Atlantique (2) appealing.

Parade ring updates 14 Chosen Witness - not one of the fittest in the field, others preferred. 2 Ile Atlantique - has always had a bit of quality about him, big build with a relaxed demeanour. 12 Prends Garde A Toi - best of the Elliott runners, good definition. 15 Ballybawn Belter - very on toes and being kept back from the main paddock for now. 22 Buachaillbocht - well muscled, likeable. 17 Waterford Whispers - big strong type, one of the better ones. 10 Sa Majeste - quickly turning into a negative, difficult to handle. 3 Dee Capo - not far off but perhaps could be fitter, few of the Elliott horses falling into this category. 21 Pride Of Place - heavy, needs the run. 7 You Oughta Know - one of the leaner Mullins horses. 9 Kinturk Kalanisi - solid gelding, looks in fine order. 18 Kim Roque - very lean for a heavy set horse, yard have got him in good order. 16 Win Some Lose Some - nice deep chested type, alert and well. 8 Thecompanysergeant - big walking gelding, in fair order. 5 Harry Des Ongrais - taken by this grey, nice way about him, looks in good order, no averse effects with cheekpieces. 1 Croke Park - has quality about him, big and strong, okay fitness. 10 Sa Majeste - one of the least appealing fitness wise of the Mullins squad, okay at best. 23 Uncle Pat - not big, but quite a rangy type, fine. 13 Where's My Jet - smaller type, good level of definition behind but busy. 6 O'Moore Park - warm and heavy set, tends to present that way, okay.

Full result 1. MAJBOROUGH 2/1

2. Marine Nationale 5/4 favourite

Winning reaction Mark Walsh: "The cheekpieces were a big help to me. I decided the last day to get a lead because he jumped so bad in Cork but it was the wrong thing, he's such a big stride on him and he jumped brilliant with the cheekpieces on today; delighted with him. He's won on good ground and he's won on heavy ground so hoping [he'd be as effective at Cheltenham]."

Majborough on his way to an emphatic victory

Verdict Marine Nationale (4) best on day, taken by Energumene (1) to outrun expectations.

Parade ring updates 3 Majborough - has been keen for a long time in preliminaries, settled a bit with two handlers. Impressive physical. 5 Senecia - keen to get on with things, very lean and fit, no issues with being ready. 4 Marine Nationale - shine to coat, looks exceptional, in very good order. 6 Solness - lean and fit as he does tend to present, stood out more when winning this race twelve months ago. 1 Energumene - very well defined, older statesman these days and handles himself accordingly, looks well. 2 Found A Fifty - not convinced on first look how fit he is, there is definition but suspect others will appeal more. Update Worth a note that Majborough has been over for entirety of preliminaries for the novice hurdle - very on toes and using energy.

Full result 1. TALK THE TALK 3/1 favourite

2. Ballyfad 7/2

3. King Rasko Grey 11/2

Winning reaction JJ Slevin: "He's a very good horse. The way the race was run, they actually ended up going quite steady and I was at the back of it and had to quicken and come and get them, it was a good performance. I never had much issues with his jumping, that never crossed my mind. He was unlucky the last day, it was momentum, he landed on his head a bit. That was probably the most impressive part about it, he was five, six lengths down jumping the last, to be able to get up and win shows you how good he is."

Talk The Talk on his way to victory

Verdict Talk The Talk (9) and King Rasko Grey (4) clear best, very different types - like Talk The Talk more, but prefer King Rasko Grey for the conditions, solid build and powerful.

Parade ring updates 8 Starting Fifteen - okay, others appeal more on fitness. 3 Davy Crockett - smaller type, very fit and athletic, fine. 6 Le Divin Enfant - second handler added as has got fairly warm, very lean. 7 Mister Pessimistic - red hood but easily managed, fair definition, okay. 4 King Rasko Grey - a proper type, big build, leg in each corner, not one of your more athletic novice hurdling type. Lovely demeanour. 12 Switch From Diesel - tacked up across the track, on toes and warm, needs to settle. 1 Ballyfad - another solidly built type, stablemate preferred on fitness. 2 Blake - leggy and athletic, moves well and looks in fair condition. 5 Koktail Brut - strong gelding, plenty of chest and girth, fit. 11 Tyson Fury - a touch on edge, blowing a little, nothing of concern, okay fitness. 10 The Reverend - not a typical flat bred in appearance, quite well built through the body, fit and fine. 9 Talk The Talk - catches the eye, has some build without being overly big, touch of star quality about him, fit.

Full result 1. KAID D'AUTHIE 5/1

Winning reaction Willie Mullins: "He's a horse that has always showed me a lot at home and I think putting cheekpieces on him has made a huge difference, it's bringing out the sort of ability that he shows me at home. He's been disappointing, to me, on the racetrack. Mark [Walsh] said he made one little mistake at the third last but otherwise he was footperfect. I would imagine yes [that he's earned a tilt at the Brown Advisory]. "I was disappointed the way Final Demand jumped the second and third fence and especially then coming down the back the second time he missed, what was it the fifth last? I'm not sure. When a horse does that in a race like that, he's got to improve quickly and he didn't, he went down and did the same at the next. To me, that was not good enough. Paul said he twisted a little bit in the air. I couldn't see that, I didn't watch the head on, I like watching them sideway. But there might be some little niggle there that we are not seeing or we might see it tomorrow morning." When asked if it might be ground related: "Oh no. However, when you look at Christmas he was underwhelming, maybe it is. I just think he didn't show the enthusiasm he normally does."

Kaid D'authie ridden by Mark Walsh goes on to win the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown

Verdict Final Demand best.

Parade ring updates 5 Western Fold - lacking fitness, will come forward for the run. 1 Final Demand - fit as a flea, so much muscle definition behind, straightforward attitude, spot on. 3 Kaid d'Authie - big, strong gelding, deep chest and girth, undoubtedly fit. 2 Jimmy Du Seuil - two handlers, heavily sweating and on toes, compact physical.

Full result 1. COUSIN KATE 13/2

2. Dameauscottlestown 25/1

3. Whimsy 16/1

4. Maxios Prime 20/1

Winning reaction Denis Hogan: "It's the place you want to have winners and I'm thrilled for the whole family, the Mulryans; they've had a tough year and, obviously, Hughie is no longer with us. He bought this filly. She's just done nothing but improve this year and this is brilliant. Good claimer on board, gave her a great ride. Eoin Staples was claimed by Gavin [Cromwell] unfortunately for him but brilliant for us to get a big day here. "I think it's been five or six horses that I know of that Hughie bought in recent years that have gone on to be very good this year and he had a good future as a bloodstock agent and he loved it. Pity he's no longer here but this one's for Hughie."

Cousin Kate clears the last at Leopardstown

Update 12 True Testimony - tricky to mount, hot. Verdict Blue Mosque, Carried With Love and Adrienne favoured.