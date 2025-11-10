Rachael Blackmore to lead Cheltenham campaign to attract more female racegoers

The former jockey retired from the saddle in May this year after a groundbreaking career which included victories in the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup at Prestbury Park.

Data collated by The Jockey Club shows that on average, only a quarter of visitors at Cheltenham Racecourse during the season are women, with the industry average for Jump racing sitting at 39% according to the Racecourse Association and Great British Racing Data Insight Programme. Further customer research conducted by The Jockey Club in 2023 revealed that many women feel the sport is ‘not for them’ and are often discouraged by the perception that racing is targeted at men.

Blackmore’s appointment and Cheltenham’s new campaign will support the reintroduction of Ladies Day at The Festival – which takes place on Wednesday 11th March 2026 - for the first time since 2019.

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “Rachael is a household name whose success and passion for horseracing resonates not only with racing fans and aficionados but general sports fans and even wider audiences.

“We’ve been evaluating customer data and feedback and what really stood out was the opportunity to grow our female fanbase. From there we’ve been developing a campaign aimed at encouraging more women to attend racedays and Rachael is exactly the kind of aspirational figure we hope will attract a new fan base to the sport.