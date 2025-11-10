Rachael Blackmore to lead Cheltenham campaign to attract more female racegoers

Cheltenham have appointed Rachael Blackmore to a new ambassadorial role as they attempt to attract more women to their fixtures.
The former jockey retired from the saddle in May this year after a groundbreaking career which included victories in the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup at Prestbury Park.
Data collated by The Jockey Club shows that on average, only a quarter of visitors at Cheltenham Racecourse during the season are women, with the industry average for Jump racing sitting at 39% according to the Racecourse Association and Great British Racing Data Insight Programme. Further customer research conducted by The Jockey Club in 2023 revealed that many women feel the sport is ‘not for them’ and are often discouraged by the perception that racing is targeted at men.
Blackmore’s appointment and Cheltenham’s new campaign will support the reintroduction of Ladies Day at The Festival – which takes place on Wednesday 11th March 2026 - for the first time since 2019.
Guy Lavender, Chief Executive of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “Rachael is a household name whose success and passion for horseracing resonates not only with racing fans and aficionados but general sports fans and even wider audiences.
“We’ve been evaluating customer data and feedback and what really stood out was the opportunity to grow our female fanbase. From there we’ve been developing a campaign aimed at encouraging more women to attend racedays and Rachael is exactly the kind of aspirational figure we hope will attract a new fan base to the sport.
“Rachael’s groundbreaking success on the track, combined with her growing status as a role model beyond the sport and popularity with people of all ages, make her the ideal ambassador to connect the Cheltenham Festival with a new, female-focused audience.
“Her achievements transcended racing and resulted in headlines around the world and awards like the BBC World Sports Star at the prestigious Sports Personality of the Year Awards in 2021. We’re excited to be working with her to identify what initiatives and incentives would encourage more women to come racing and to promote the sport, Cheltenham Racecourse and The Festival specifically, as being for everyone.”
Blackmore added: “It is going to be a very different experience going racing and not heading for the weighing room, but I’m looking forward to seeing what racedays are like from the other side of the rails and working with the team at Cheltenham. I’m interested in meeting racegoers to get a proper understanding of why they attend but also what some of the blockers and barriers might be that are stopping their friends and peers from coming.
“Horseracing is an amazing sport and a day at the races provides so much opportunity for people to socialise with friends and meet new people. I’m excited to get involved and see what can be done to engage more women and show them what makes a day at the races such a special and unforgettable experience.”
