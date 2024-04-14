Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund hits £250,000

Betfair’s ‘Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund’ wrapped up having raised £250,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund and the Irish Injured Jockeys.

The initiative began on Betfair Chase day at Haydock last November, when the bookmaker pledged to add £5,000 to the pot every time Blackmore rode a winner between that meeting and the Grand National fixture. Betfair kicked off the fund with a £100,000 donation and Blackmore duly provided the winners, including two Cheltenham Festival victories worth a boosted £10,000 each. She then came incredibly close aboard Bob Olinger in the Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, missing out by a nose after suffering interference and failing to persuade the stewards that the placings ought to be reversed. Betfair added to the fund nevertheless, providing a ‘justice payout’ to hit the £250,000 mark as the fundraising window drew to a close following Blackmore’s third-placed run aboard Minella Indo in the Grand National.