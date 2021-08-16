Eklat De Rire provided Rachael Blackmore with her first winner since returning from injury – with a comfortable success in the BetVictor M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford.

It may be asking a fair bit for Eklat De Rire to emulate his Henry de Bromhead-trained stablemate Minello Indo – who took the corresponding event 12 months ago before going on to win the Gold Cup at Cheltenham – but he still confirmed himself a very promising type. Having just his sixth start under Rules in this Listed event, the seven-year-old was a Grade Three winner as a novice but had not been seen since unseating Blackmore at the Cheltenham Festival. Eklat De Rire (10/11 favourite) put in some prodigious leaps on the way round, but the same could not be said of runner-up Conflated.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Blackmore decided they were not going fast enough on the second circuit and took up the running, extending her advantage turning into the straight. While getting tired after the last, Eklat De Rire still won by four and a half lengths. Paddy Power left Eklat De Rire unchanged at 33/1 for the Gold Cup in March. “It’s great to be back and it’s lovely to ride a winner on that horse,” said Blackmore. “He is a really, really nice horse – and I think he is going to have a big future. I was disappointed with myself after what happened with him in Cheltenham, so it was nice to get him back on track today.”