Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement after a glittering riding career

Rachael Blackmore has called time on her groundbreaking career.
She became the first female rider to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Randox Grand National on A Plus Tard and Minella Times respectively and rode 18 winners in total at the Cheltenham Festival. She was leading rider at the meeting in 2021 a year in which he also became the first female jockey to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle, striking aboard Honeysuckle.
Her final success at the March showpiece came on Bob Olinger in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle in March, the horse trained by Henry De Bromhead with whom she built-up a formidable partnership.
In a statement she said: "My days of being a jockey have come to an end.
“I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible.”
“The people to thank are endless, it’s not possible to mention everyone (as I don’t want this to be another book) but I’m going to get a few names in here anyway and to everyone else, you know who you are, as they say.
“Firstly, my parents who provided me with the best childhood, and a pony I couldn’t hold! This set the seed for a life of racing. Aidan Kennedy gave me my first ride in a point-to-point. I spent time riding out for Arthur Moore and Pat Doyle which I loved. Sam Curling and Liam Lennon were also big supporters as was Denise O’ Shea, John Nicholson, Ellmarie Holden, Harry Smyth and Gigginstown House Stud.
“I rode my first winner for Shark Hanlon, who then helped me become champion conditional. I will be forever grateful to Shark for getting behind me, supporting me and believing in me when it would have been just as easy to look elsewhere. He was the catalyst for what was to come.
“A conversation between Eddie O’Leary and Henry de Bromhead in a taxi on the way to Aintree took my career to a whole new level. Eddie got me in the door at Knockeen, and what came next was unimaginable: Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard, Minella Indo, Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger, Minella Times, among many others… all with one thing in common – Henry de Bromhead.
“He’s a phenomenal trainer, who brought out the best in me. Without Henry, my story is very different.
“To my sponsors over the years. Dornan, KPMG, Volvo, Betfair, PCI Insurance, thank you for your support. To Garry Cribbin, who looked after me as my agent since day one with professionalism and friendship. To Rebecca Matthews who managed (and hopefully will continue to manage!) the non-horse related requests. To Willie Mullins who provided me with success throughout my career.
“To all the team in Knockeen who do such incredible work looking after all the horses, without you and all the stable staff across the country, winners don’t happen. To Davy Roche, whose help was invaluable when I was privileged enough to have a choice in a race.
“To all the amazing doctors, surgeons and physios who looked after me over the years. To all the wonderful owners who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to do what I love doing. To everyone I shared the weigh room with, I’ll miss being in there with you.
“To all my great friends – you made winning special. Brian Hayes won’t enjoy getting a mention, but he was more important to my career than I’ll ever be able to thank him for.
“It is daunting, not being able to say that I am a jockey anymore… who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had. To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people, and to have gotten on the right horses – because it doesn’t matter how good you are without them. They have given me the best days of my life and to them I am most grateful.”
