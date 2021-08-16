The four-year old gelding is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, set up in honour of former rugby league star Rob Burrow MBE, with profits raised from the racing club split equally between the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charities.

The club raised £100,000 for the MND Association last year and Burrow Seven brand ambassador Barrie McDermott, who is also a former Leeds Rhinos player, is excited to see their charge hit the racecourse.

He said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all Burrow Seven members, corporate partners and brand ambassadors for their brilliant support during the 2021 fundraising campaign.

“We have been able to donate £100,000 and we are really looking forward to the 2022 fundraising campaign and seeing Burrow Seven make his debut.”

Burrow Seven is a half-brother to the useful Silver Hallmark among others and will kick off his career in the Racing Again 28th December Open National Hunt Flat Race, with trainer Jedd O’Keeffe hoping for a good run.

Speaking to Catterick Racecourse, he said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing Burrow Seven make his racecourse debut at Catterick. He’s ready for his first run and will benefit from the experience on the track.”

