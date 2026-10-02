Racecourse Media Group extend deal with 33 British racecourse shareholders

The extensions include all aspects of RMG's media and data rights portfolio, encompassing streaming (Watch & Bet), direct-to-home broadcasting, terrestrial television and international betting and non-betting rights, plus pre-race and race-day data rights, through to 31 December 2033.

Racecourses include Jockey Club Racecourses, York, Goodwood, Ayr and 16 small independent racecourses. The agreements ensure that some of British racing's most iconic events, including the Randox Grand National, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betfred Derby, Qatar Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International Stakes, will remain part of RMG's portfolio until at least 2034.

Conor Grant, outgoing Chair of RMG, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholder racecourses for the confidence they have once again shown in RMG. Their collective commitment is a powerful endorsement of the racecourse ownership model they created in 2004 and demonstrates the value that can be achieved when racecourses work together in the long-term interests of British racing.

"RMG is a force for good in British racing, and our racecourse members continue to invest in and grow the sport. These renewals provide important certainty for racecourses at a time when the wider betting and media landscape continues to evolve. Against a backdrop of retail shop closures, regulatory change and broader economic pressures, RMG's racecourse shareholders are well placed to navigate challenges and capitalise on future opportunities across broadcasting, streaming, data and betting.”

Nick Mills, CEO of RMG, said: "I’d like to thank the racecourses for the trust they have instilled in RMG’s ability to deliver long-term value on their behalf. As a business wholly owned by its racecourse shareholders, every pound of profit generated by RMG is returned to racecourses, helping to support prizemoney, facilities and investment across the sport. These renewals provide a strong platform from which we can continue growing revenues and maximising returns on behalf of our shareholders.

"I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of the RMG team and thank the audiences, customers and partners who support our businesses every day. Under our vision of Working for Racing's Future, we look forward to continuing to work with broadcasters, betting operators, technology and media partners, alongside the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and stable staff whose dedication makes racing such a compelling and successful sport."

Jim Mullen, Group Chief Executive at The Jockey Club, said: "RMG has consistently delivered significant value from media and data rights for more than two decades, helping to unlock revenues from the betting and broadcast sector in a way that few other sports have achieved. Those returns have supported investment in prizemoney, racecourse facilities and the overall customer experience across our venues.

"More recently, the income generated through RMG has provided vital support to racecourses during periods of considerable challenge and change. RMG has a critical role to play in helping drive the future growth and sustainability of British racing."

William Derby, Chief Executive of York Racecourse, said: "As one of the founding members of Racing UK in 2004, York Racecourse is delighted to extend its long-standing relationship with Racecourse Media Group through to 2034. The racecourse ownership model remains a strength of RMG, ensuring that racecourses retain control of their media and data rights while benefiting from collective scale and expertise of RMG’s talented team both in front and behind the camera. We are hugely appreciative of everyone who supports RMG and the racing it covers.

"Through Racing TV, Raceday TV and its wider commercial operations both domestically and internationally, RMG has consistently delivered innovation, value and world-class coverage for racecourses and horseracing fans. We look forward to continuing to work together to showcase racing's biggest occasions on both the domestic and international stage."