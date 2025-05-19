Racecourse Association Launches 2025 Summer Jumps Championship

The Racecourse Association (RCA) has presented details of a new Summer Jumps Championship.
The new, points-based Championship will include all summer jump racing fixtures from Cartmel’s season opener this Saturday until Newton Abbot’s fixture on Friday September 19.
The RCA Summer Jumps Championship has been created with cross-industry support and a set of aims which include providing a clear, recognisable narrative for summer jumps racing.
Overall champions will be crowned in four categories: jockey, owner, trainer and small trainer (trainers with fewer than 30 winners in the traditional British Trainers’ Championship). The overall prize will be £7,500 for each category, making the total prize pot £30,000 in 2025.
The winners of the Champion Jockey and Owner categories will be given the choice to claim the winnings or donate to a racing charity of their choice. For the Champion Trainer and Small Summer Jumps Champion Trainer categories, the prize money will be distributed amongst stable staff at the winning yard.
Race Points will be accumulated depending on finishing positions and field size for each race. In races consisting of seven or fewer runners, first place will earn five points, for races of eight or more runners, 10 points will go to the winner, five to the second and two to the third.
Throughout the Championship, the RCA will provide updates on results and standings via the RCA Summer Jumps Championship hub here.
Kevin Walsh, RCA Racing Director, said: “It has been a longstanding aspiration of the RCA to develop a Championship to celebrate summer jumps racing. I am pleased that with the support of stakeholders across the sport we have been able to launch the Championship this year, which should create additional excitement for followers of summer jumps racing and reward the most successful jockeys, owners and trainers who support it.
“This inaugural Championship will hopefully be the first of many, and we look forward to growing this new asset to British racing’s calendar with the support of the participating racecourses and members of the Thoroughbred Group.”
Geraldine McKay, Director of Racing at Cartmel, said: "Here at Cartmel Racecourse, we are delighted to be the launch fixture of this inaugural championship, celebrating all things summer jumps.
“At Cartmel Racecourse, summer jumps is critically important and we hope this championship will allow us to spread the love and create a narrative around the season which helps all participants understand the importance of the season."
Full list of participating RCA Summer Jumps Championship fixtures
Bangor-On-Dee
- 6th June 2025
- 21st June 2025
- 4th July 2025
- 5th September 2025
Cartmel
- 24th May 2025
- 26th May 2025
- 28th May 2025
- 27th June 2025
- 29th June 2025
- 19th July 2025
- 21st July 2025
- 23rd August 2025
- 25th August 2025
Fakenham
- 1st June 2025
Ffos Las
- 5th June 2025
Fontwell Park
- 25th May 2025
- 10th June 2025
- 29th August 2025
- 7th September 2025
Hexham
- 7th June 2025
- 14th June 2025
- 22nd June 2025
- 27th August 2025
Huntingdon
- 26th May 2025
Kelso
- 25th May 2025
- 17th September 2025
Market Rasen
- 2nd June 2025
- 13th June 2025
- 20th June 2025
- 6th July 2025
- 19th July 2025
- 16th August 2025
Newton Abbot
- 28th May 2025
- 4th June 2025
- 13th June 2025
- 24th June 2025
- 4th July 2025
- 14th July 2025
- 20th July 2025
- 21st August 2025
- 30th August 2025
- 9th September 2025
- 19th September 2025
Perth
- 8th June 2025
- 3rd July 2025
- 13th July 2025
- 16th August 2025
- 8th September 2025
Sedgefield
- 4th September 2025
Southwell
- 3rd June 2025
- 9th June 2025
Stratford-On-Avon
- 30th May 2025
- 31st May 2025
- 17th June 2025
- 1st July 2025
- 13th July 2025
- 20th July 2025
- 18th August 2025
- 6th September 2025
Uttoxeter
- 25th May 2025
- 5th June 2025
- 14th June 2025
- 29th June 2025
- 8th July 2025
- 16th July 2025
- 25th July 2025
- 27th July 2025
- 10th September 2025
- 16th September 2025
Warwick
- 4th June 2025
Worcester
- 7th June 2025
- 12th June 2025
- 18th June 2025
- 25th June 2025
- 2nd July 2025
- 7th July 2025
- 17th July 2025
- 24th July 2025
- 20th August 2025
- 31st August 2025
- 5th September 2025
- 15th September 2025