Racecourse Association Launches 2025 Summer Jumps Championship

The new, points-based Championship will include all summer jump racing fixtures from Cartmel’s season opener this Saturday until Newton Abbot’s fixture on Friday September 19.

The RCA Summer Jumps Championship has been created with cross-industry support and a set of aims which include providing a clear, recognisable narrative for summer jumps racing.

Overall champions will be crowned in four categories: jockey, owner, trainer and small trainer (trainers with fewer than 30 winners in the traditional British Trainers’ Championship). The overall prize will be £7,500 for each category, making the total prize pot £30,000 in 2025.

The winners of the Champion Jockey and Owner categories will be given the choice to claim the winnings or donate to a racing charity of their choice. For the Champion Trainer and Small Summer Jumps Champion Trainer categories, the prize money will be distributed amongst stable staff at the winning yard.

Race Points will be accumulated depending on finishing positions and field size for each race. In races consisting of seven or fewer runners, first place will earn five points, for races of eight or more runners, 10 points will go to the winner, five to the second and two to the third.

Throughout the Championship, the RCA will provide updates on results and standings via the RCA Summer Jumps Championship hub here.

Kevin Walsh, RCA Racing Director, said: “It has been a longstanding aspiration of the RCA to develop a Championship to celebrate summer jumps racing. I am pleased that with the support of stakeholders across the sport we have been able to launch the Championship this year, which should create additional excitement for followers of summer jumps racing and reward the most successful jockeys, owners and trainers who support it.

“This inaugural Championship will hopefully be the first of many, and we look forward to growing this new asset to British racing’s calendar with the support of the participating racecourses and members of the Thoroughbred Group.”

Geraldine McKay, Director of Racing at Cartmel, said: "Here at Cartmel Racecourse, we are delighted to be the launch fixture of this inaugural championship, celebrating all things summer jumps.

“At Cartmel Racecourse, summer jumps is critically important and we hope this championship will allow us to spread the love and create a narrative around the season which helps all participants understand the importance of the season."