Race In Focus: William Hill Aintree Hurdle, Thursday April 3

Constitution Hill bids to bounce back from his Champion Hurdle fall against Mares' Hurdle winner Lossiemouth in a mouthwatering match up. The rest look up against it but they are headed by winning machine Wodhooh who is unbeaten in seven over hurdles for Gordon Elliott including the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham last time. Take No Chances, Break My Soul and Tellherthename complete a field of six.

Daryl Jacob Insight

This is a fascinating race tactically. Who will make the running? I don’t think Tellherthename will, that’s not Jonjo O’Neill’s style when he’s got an outsider in there. I think one of the big two will have to lead and play catch me if you can.

There’s no obvious pace so it’s a real conundrum. When Constitution Hill won it two years ago I got a rear view of him on Sceau Royal and he dictated off a slow pace and sprinted away from them.

Nico De Boinville would probably like that scenario again but I wonder if Paul Townend might go forward on Lossiemouth and try and turn this into a test of stamina.

I’m not too concerned about his fall last time. In fact, it might even wake him up a bit. He was getting too guessy for me and the fall could be a positive if it makes him more aware that he can fall if he misses hurdles.

What I am concerned about is a thriving LOSSIEMOUTH. She was impressive at Cheltenham and it wouldn’t surprise me if Paul even made the running. Either way, if Constitution Hill makes it I think Paul will just sit on his girth.

Getting the sex allowance over this trip, I think she can beat Constitution Hill. Even if they don’t go a gallop early doors, they can get racing early at Aintree and that will turn it into a test of stamina.

Plenty of scenarios suit Lossiemouth and at odds-on Constitution Hill looks vulnerable to me. A lot will depend on the tactics and what better man to have on your side than Paul Townend with that in mind.