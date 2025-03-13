Race In Focus: William Hill Aintree Hurdle, Thursday April 3

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.
William Hill Aintree Hurdle - 3.30 Aintree
Click here for full racecard & free video form
Constitution Hill bids to bounce back from his Champion Hurdle fall against Mares' Hurdle winner Lossiemouth in a mouthwatering match up. The rest look up against it but they are headed by winning machine Wodhooh who is unbeaten in seven over hurdles for Gordon Elliott including the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham last time. Take No Chances, Break My Soul and Tellherthename complete a field of six.
Daryl Jacob Insight
This is a fascinating race tactically. Who will make the running? I don’t think Tellherthename will, that’s not Jonjo O’Neill’s style when he’s got an outsider in there. I think one of the big two will have to lead and play catch me if you can.
There’s no obvious pace so it’s a real conundrum. When Constitution Hill won it two years ago I got a rear view of him on Sceau Royal and he dictated off a slow pace and sprinted away from them.
Nico De Boinville would probably like that scenario again but I wonder if Paul Townend might go forward on Lossiemouth and try and turn this into a test of stamina.
I’m not too concerned about his fall last time. In fact, it might even wake him up a bit. He was getting too guessy for me and the fall could be a positive if it makes him more aware that he can fall if he misses hurdles.
What I am concerned about is a thriving LOSSIEMOUTH. She was impressive at Cheltenham and it wouldn’t surprise me if Paul even made the running. Either way, if Constitution Hill makes it I think Paul will just sit on his girth.
Getting the sex allowance over this trip, I think she can beat Constitution Hill. Even if they don’t go a gallop early doors, they can get racing early at Aintree and that will turn it into a test of stamina.
Plenty of scenarios suit Lossiemouth and at odds-on Constitution Hill looks vulnerable to me. A lot will depend on the tactics and what better man to have on your side than Paul Townend with that in mind.
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast: Even
Specific Pace Hint: CONSTITUTION HILL will be a popular selection and shouldn’t be concerned by any pace scenario.
Individual Price Hint: CONSTITUTION HILL is right up there on the short list but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.
Free Video Replays
Constitution Hill (fell) - Champion Hurdle 11/03/2025
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Lossiemouth (won) - Mares' Hurdle 11/03/2025
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Constitution Hill beats Lossiemouth - Christmas Hurdle 26/12/2024
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.