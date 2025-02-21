Race In Focus: Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Tuesday March 11

No Lossiemouth who goes for the Mares' Hurdle but the presence of Brighterdaysahead ensures a real test for Constitution Hill who faces his biggest challenge since he returned from a year off giving 7lb to the Gordon Elliott-trained mare. He hasn't proved he's as good as he was yet, but he might have to be on his A-game if the Gigginstown horse is as good as she looked last time. She's got a pacemaker in there in King Of Kingsfield to set a strong gallop. Reigning champion State Man hasn't been at his very best so far this campaign and wears first-time cheekpieces, while Golden Ace, Burdett Road and Winter Fog complete the field of seven.

Daryl Jacob Insight

It looks a really good renewal of the Unibet Champion Hurdle and I like that we’ve got a pacemaker in this race with King Of Kingsfield in there to go forward for stablemate Brighterdaysahead.

He’s going to make it a really good pace and I don’t think Burdett Road will be far away from him, with State Man and CONSTITUTION HILL tracking Brighterdaysahead who will likely be in the pocket. I would think Golden Ace and Winter Fog will be held up.

It’s going to be a really good gallop the whole way and it will be cat and mouse with the big guns, we’ll see who plays their cards first. I would imagine Jack Kennedy will pull Brighterdaysahead out going to the second last, she stays very well and I think he’ll want to utilise her stamina and kick on.

But all of this will suit Constitution Hill. He’s a very good traveller, quick jumper and I think it will come down to a little bit of speed coming to the last. For me, Constitution Hill has the edge here, he’s got more speed than Brighterdaysahead and at a crucial point in the contest that could be a defining factor.

He can loom up coming to the last and take over, before striding up the hill to earn his second Champion Hurdle and third Cheltenham Festival victory all told. It’s all set up to be a cracking spectacle.