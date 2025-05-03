Race In Focus: Tattersalls 1,000 Guineas, Sunday May 25

This revolves around star two-year-old Lake Victoria who looks the one to beat if she can recapture her best form. She ran well at Newmarket considering it was a late call to take her there but she will have to reverse the form with Flight and Simmering who reoppose for Ollie Sangster. Swelter offers a different form angle for Juddmonte and Dermot Weld, while Paddy Twomey supplemented the once-raced City Of Memphis .

Fran Berry Insight

LAKE VICTORIA is a strong favourite for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday and she has been getting stronger throughout the week as well, which looks quite significant.

Last year she was very, very good. Unbeaten, she rounded off her campaign with a win at the Breeders' Cup over a mile, albeit a two-turn mile, but it was a cracking effort. It was a sensational season for her and on the back of what was said to be an interrupted preparation it seemed to be a last minute decision for her to go to Newmarket.

She ran on the Rowley Mile like she would improve markedly given that rushed preparation to get her there. She travelled well into the run and briefly looked like she may well get involved before appearing to tire inside the final furlong.

Obviously Flight and Simmering both ran super races for Ollie Sangster. You'd respect each of them, but I think Lake Victoria, given the vibes and given the way she shaped up, on her overall profile she can reverse that form.

A word for City Of Memphis as it looks hugely significant she has been supplemented by the red-hot Paddy Twomey.

He's got a really good record of getting horses in the mix at bigger prices in the Irish Guineas and she could be the one to chase Lake Victoria home.

From a win perspective, it's all about the favourite. She can be at her peak for this and if she is she should bounce back on Sunday.