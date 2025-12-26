Menu icon
It's very straightforward for Kabral Du Mathan at Haydock

Race In Focus: Relkeel Hurdle tips and analysis for Cheltenham on New Year's Day

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed December 31, 2025 · 3h ago

We have the Timeform ratings, verdict, pace prediction and free video replays for the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle

  • When: 14:35, Thursday January 1
  • Where: Cheltenham Racecourse
  • First prize: £39,865.00
  • Going: Good
  • TV: ITV & Racing TV (Sky 424)

Timeform Verdict

KABRAL DU MATHAN couldn't have been much more impressive on his first run for Dan Skelton and that very smart handicap performance suggests he's more than capable of winning at Graded level. Last year's winner Lucky Place hasn't taken to fences but can do better back hurdling and give the selection most to think about.

  1. Kabral Du Mathan
  2. Lucky Place
  3. Jingko Blue

Timeform Ratings

Relkeel Hurdle Ratings

Timeform Pace Map

Relkeel Hurdle Pace Map

Pace Forecast: Weak

Specific Pace Hint: The pace scenario here will probably be irrelevant in view of the chance KABRAL DU MATHAN has.

Individual Price Hint: KABRAL DU MATHAN has plenty in his favour but has been beaten twice before when trading at odds on in-running.

Free Video Replays

Kabral Du Mathan - won easily on seasonal/stable debut at Haydock

Lucky Place - won last year's Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham

Jingko Blue - beat Lowry's Bar and Johnnywho in G2 novice chase at Windsor

