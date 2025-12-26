We have the Timeform ratings, verdict, pace prediction and free video replays for the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle
- When: 14:35, Thursday January 1
- Where: Cheltenham Racecourse
- First prize: £39,865.00
- Going: Good
- TV: ITV & Racing TV (Sky 424)
Timeform Verdict
KABRAL DU MATHAN couldn't have been much more impressive on his first run for Dan Skelton and that very smart handicap performance suggests he's more than capable of winning at Graded level. Last year's winner Lucky Place hasn't taken to fences but can do better back hurdling and give the selection most to think about.
Timeform Ratings
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast: Weak
Specific Pace Hint: The pace scenario here will probably be irrelevant in view of the chance KABRAL DU MATHAN has.
Individual Price Hint: KABRAL DU MATHAN has plenty in his favour but has been beaten twice before when trading at odds on in-running.
Free Video Replays
Kabral Du Mathan - won easily on seasonal/stable debut at Haydock
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Lucky Place - won last year's Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Jingko Blue - beat Lowry's Bar and Johnnywho in G2 novice chase at Windsor
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.