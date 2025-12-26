We have the Timeform ratings, verdict, pace prediction and free video replays for the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Timeform Verdict

KABRAL DU MATHAN couldn't have been much more impressive on his first run for Dan Skelton and that very smart handicap performance suggests he's more than capable of winning at Graded level. Last year's winner Lucky Place hasn't taken to fences but can do better back hurdling and give the selection most to think about. Kabral Du Mathan Lucky Place Jingko Blue

Timeform Ratings

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: The pace scenario here will probably be irrelevant in view of the chance KABRAL DU MATHAN has. Individual Price Hint: KABRAL DU MATHAN has plenty in his favour but has been beaten twice before when trading at odds on in-running.

Free Video Replays Kabral Du Mathan - won easily on seasonal/stable debut at Haydock

Lucky Place - won last year's Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham

Jingko Blue - beat Lowry's Bar and Johnnywho in G2 novice chase at Windsor