Race In Focus: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Thursday March 13

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle - 4.00 Cheltenham
Click here for full racecard & free video form
A field of 15 line up for the Stayers' Hurdle with reigning champion Teahupoo not scaring them off. Maybe he would've done on softer ground but, either way, he sets the standard on form and ratings. Stablemate The Wallpark is an interesting contender and Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee is also amongst a strong Irish challenge. Nicky Henderson's Lucky Place steps up to three miles for the first time, while Langer Dan, out of form all season, returns to Cheltenham aiming for a third Festival win.
Daryl Jacob Insight
I’m not seeing loads of pace on here despite the big field. Gowel Road could go forward under Sam Twiston-Davies, he’s a front-runner usually, but there’s no obvious pace pressure against him.
In that scenario I don’t think you’ll want to be coming from too far back, I think you’ll want to be well positioned - sitting prominently. Teahupoo will likely be one of those but his best form is on softer ground so he might have to show a new side to himself if he's to retain his crown.
HOME BY THE LEE is the really interesting horse for Joseph O’Brien. He has held his form well despite being 10 now and I don’t think he’ll be ridden far away from the speed, he could be in the pocket under J J Slevin.
I think there will be a bit of a bunch in behind Gowel Road and I can see it being tight and congested. Jockey jostling for those good third, fourth, fifth positions will be absolutely crucial here.
Coming down to the second last I think plenty will still be in contention. Jockeys will be shouting for room and that will be such a key point in the race. A good jump there if you’re happy with how you’re travelling and you’ll have a chance.
It could turn into a sprint finish. Lucky Place could come into things considering we know Nicky Henderson’s horses can sprint finish on better ground. I can see him running well, but Home By The Lee will be suited by this scenario too and I think he’s in a good place.
I liked his win at Leopardstown last time and he’s responded well to blinkers. He’ll love the ground and he’s primed for this.
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast: Strong
Specific Pace Hint: The anticipated end-to-end pace can only help BOB OLINGER while working against TEAHUPOO given hold-up horses at this trip here normally hold the advantage anyway.
Individual Price Hint: LANGER DAN can be expected to race towards the rear so given the expected pace forecast isn't one to write off early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.
Free Video Replays
Teahupoo, 1st, Cheltenham 14/03/2024
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Home By The Lee, 1st, Leopardstown 28/12/2024
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Crambo, 1st, Ascot 21/12/2024
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Langer Dan, 1st, Cheltenham 13/03/24
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.