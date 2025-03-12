Race In Focus: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Thursday March 13

A field of 15 line up for the Stayers' Hurdle with reigning champion Teahupoo not scaring them off. Maybe he would've done on softer ground but, either way, he sets the standard on form and ratings. Stablemate The Wallpark is an interesting contender and Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee is also amongst a strong Irish challenge. Nicky Henderson's Lucky Place steps up to three miles for the first time, while Langer Dan, out of form all season, returns to Cheltenham aiming for a third Festival win.

Daryl Jacob Insight

I’m not seeing loads of pace on here despite the big field. Gowel Road could go forward under Sam Twiston-Davies, he’s a front-runner usually, but there’s no obvious pace pressure against him.

In that scenario I don’t think you’ll want to be coming from too far back, I think you’ll want to be well positioned - sitting prominently. Teahupoo will likely be one of those but his best form is on softer ground so he might have to show a new side to himself if he's to retain his crown.

HOME BY THE LEE is the really interesting horse for Joseph O’Brien. He has held his form well despite being 10 now and I don’t think he’ll be ridden far away from the speed, he could be in the pocket under J J Slevin.

I think there will be a bit of a bunch in behind Gowel Road and I can see it being tight and congested. Jockey jostling for those good third, fourth, fifth positions will be absolutely crucial here.

Coming down to the second last I think plenty will still be in contention. Jockeys will be shouting for room and that will be such a key point in the race. A good jump there if you’re happy with how you’re travelling and you’ll have a chance.

It could turn into a sprint finish. Lucky Place could come into things considering we know Nicky Henderson’s horses can sprint finish on better ground. I can see him running well, but Home By The Lee will be suited by this scenario too and I think he’s in a good place.

I liked his win at Leopardstown last time and he’s responded well to blinkers. He’ll love the ground and he’s primed for this.