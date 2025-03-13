Menu icon
Jonbon powers clear in the Clarence House

Race In Focus: My Pension Expert Melling Chase, Friday April 4

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu April 03, 2025 · 32 min ago

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the My Pension Expert Melling Chase on Friday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

My Pension Expert Melling Chase - 3.30 Aintree

Click here for full racecard & free video form

Unbeaten in 3 previous visits here (including this race 12 months ago), JONBON found a rare jumping lapse proving costly when runner-up in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham 23 days ago. A wonderfully consistent sort, Nicky Henderson's charge is fancied to gain compensation, possibly at the chief expense of old adversary El Fabiolo, who admittedly does arrive with some questions to answer.

Daryl Jacob Insight

TBC

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast: Weak

Specific Pace Hint: A likely steady pace should benefit PROTEKTORAT (FR) more than EL FABIOLO (FR).

Individual Price Hint: N/A

Free Video Replays

Jonbon (second) - Champion Chase 12/03/2025

Jonbon (won), El Fabiolo (second) - Celebration Chase 27/04/2024

Protektorat (won) - Fleur De Lys Chase 19/01/2025

Matata (third) - Game Spirit Chase 08/02/2025

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

