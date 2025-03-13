Race In Focus: My Pension Expert Melling Chase, Friday April 4

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the My Pension Expert Melling Chase on Friday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.
My Pension Expert Melling Chase - 3.30 Aintree
Unbeaten in 3 previous visits here (including this race 12 months ago), JONBON found a rare jumping lapse proving costly when runner-up in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham 23 days ago. A wonderfully consistent sort, Nicky Henderson's charge is fancied to gain compensation, possibly at the chief expense of old adversary El Fabiolo, who admittedly does arrive with some questions to answer.
Daryl Jacob Insight
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast: Weak
Specific Pace Hint: A likely steady pace should benefit PROTEKTORAT (FR) more than EL FABIOLO (FR).
Individual Price Hint: N/A
Free Video Replays
Jonbon (second) - Champion Chase 12/03/2025
Jonbon (won), El Fabiolo (second) - Celebration Chase 27/04/2024
Protektorat (won) - Fleur De Lys Chase 19/01/2025
Matata (third) - Game Spirit Chase 08/02/2025
