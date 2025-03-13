Race In Focus: My Pension Expert Melling Chase, Friday April 4

Unbeaten in 3 previous visits here (including this race 12 months ago), JONBON found a rare jumping lapse proving costly when runner-up in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham 23 days ago. A wonderfully consistent sort, Nicky Henderson's charge is fancied to gain compensation, possibly at the chief expense of old adversary El Fabiolo, who admittedly does arrive with some questions to answer.

Daryl Jacob Insight

Specific Pace Hint: A likely steady pace should benefit PROTEKTORAT (FR) more than EL FABIOLO (FR).

Free Video Replays Jonbon (second) - Champion Chase 12/03/2025

Jonbon (won), El Fabiolo (second) - Celebration Chase 27/04/2024

Protektorat (won) - Fleur De Lys Chase 19/01/2025

Matata (third) - Game Spirit Chase 08/02/2025

