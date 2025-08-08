Race In Focus: Keeneland Phoenix Stakes tips and analysis for Saturday August 9

Fran Berry offers his insight on the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, while we have the Timeform view, predicted pace map and free video replays too.

Keeneland Phoenix Stakes - 4.00 the Curragh Click here for full racecard & free video form Saturday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes features a clash between Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old colt and filly of 2025 so far. It's little surprise both are trained by Aidan O'Brien with Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad heading the betting market over stablemate True Love, who won the Queen Mary at the same Royal Ascot meeting and followed up in the Railway Stakes over this course-and-distance next time. Gstaad's master rating is 111p and True Love 110p but when they are weight-adjusted for Saturday's race and the 3lb fillies' allowance taken into account, the True Love finds herself 2lb clear. Timeform’s Lead Flat Analyst, David Johnson said: "As is so often the case, the biggest threat to the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite in a Group One race comes from the same stable and with the aid of the fillies' allowance, True Love looks a genuine threat to Gstaad judged on her impressive win over course and distance in the Railway Stakes last time. “Time will tell whether Ryan Moore has chosen the right one, but as we saw in the Oaks when he sided with Minnie Hauk over Whirl, potential over proven form can be just as important when assessing unexposed horses and the way Gstaad won the Coventry suggests he should have plenty more to come.”

I was surprised to see both Gstaad and True Love declared and it will be an intriguing clash if they indeed both run. I was very taken by the former's victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot where he showed improved form to readily draw three lengths clear of his rivals with plenty in hand. With Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin currently on the sidelines, he’s the main card the team have to play in races like this at the moment. True Love is very talented in her own right, finishing second to Gstaad on debut at Navan before winning the Queen Mary and Railway Stakes next time. I'm still not convinced she's a out-and-out stayer at this trip though and I'd be with the colt all day long. I just think when the going gets tough inside the final furlong he'll be the one who finds most and he can confirm his debut superiority over his stablemate. The biggest danger to the Ballydoyle team looks to be Joseph O’Brien’s Green Sense. She showed improved form to win the Prix Robert Papin last time and fillies have a decent record in this race too, Babouche winning it for Ger Lyons last year and I remember Kevin Prendergast sending out La Collina to do likewise in 2011. But this looks there for the taking for Gstaad despite True Love seemingly ready to reoppose him.

Pace Forecast: Weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: The anticipated steady pace should further the chances of PUERTO RICO rather than GREEN SENSE. Individual Price Hint: PUERTO RICO can be expected to be up with the pace but despite the anticipated pace forecast has a record of getting beaten after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

