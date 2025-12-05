Race In Focus: Howden Long Walk Hurdle tips and analysis for Saturday December 20

Timeform Verdict

HONESTY POLICY rapidly developed into a very smart novice hurdler last season and is selected to take the next step up the ladder on his return to action. On 6 lb better terms, Strong Leader can turn around recent Newbury placings with Impose Toi and give Gordon Elliott's charge most to do.

Daryl Jacob Insight

It looks a good renewal of the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle even though it’s more about the potential of the main players rather than a race between more established stars.

I was lucky enough to win the 2014 renewal aboard Reve De Sivola, a dour stayer who just got there in the dying strides to deny Zarkandar, and he was a three-time winner who could be joined in the club by Crambo this Saturday.

That’s hard to believe looking at his more recent efforts, but he clearly loves the track and that counts for plenty in this race.

I’d say it’s possibly a better renewal this year, though, and I think they’ll probably going an honest gallop.

I don’t think it will be a crawl and I don’t think there will be a tearaway leader with Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Beauport likely to tow stablemate Potters Charm along in the prominent positions.

But the two to concentrate on are probably the JP McManus-owned pair.

Impose Toi will get a nice ride from Nico de Boinville in about fifth or sixth on the inside, he likes to ride Ascot like that, and HONESTY POLICY will probably be in a similar position but with a little bit more daylight under Mark Walsh, three off the rail the whole way.

Gordon Elliott’s horse looks the one to beat for me and a true gallop will suit him as he looks a strong stayer judging by his novice form.

A nice, quiet, patient ride will be just the order of the day from Walsh who can creep into contention on the long straight.

I think he’ll travel well enough to follow Nico to the second last and then he’ll kick on approaching the last. He’s the young up and coming horse with good Grade 1 novice form behind Jasmine De Vaux at Punchestown and that can come to the fore here.

One at a bigger price to consider is the French-trained Jet Blue for David Cottin.

He’s a nice horse, Harry Cobden is booked for the ride and I think he’ll have him well-positioned to run a big race. His Grade 1 form at Auteuil shouldn’t be overlooked and of those at bigger prices he’s the one that could get amongst the McManus pair.