Race In Focus: Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase at Ascot, Saturday February 15

Pic D'orhy bids for back-to-back wins in the Betfair Ascot Chase and he's also bidding to become Paul Nicholls' first top-level winner since his win in this 12 months ago. Irish raider Corbetts Cross looks a danger if he can cope with this relative speed test while last year's runner-up, L'Homme Presse , is back for another crack. Blue Lord could get involved if he rediscovered his best form up in trip, Le Patron is a previous Grade 1 winner and Flegmatik will be trying to nick a bit of prizemoney.

Daryl Jacob Insight

I do think Pic D'orhy could dominate from the front again here. Last year he made all, jumped well and he could well do the same in this field.

An easy lead looks likely to me. Corbetts Cross is going to be dropped in, he's coming back to 2m5f after getting outpaced in a King George and it's all about the Gold Cup for him. He might well get going coming out of Swinley Bottom, but he might have too much to do if Pic D'orhy has been winging along out in front. The early pace could take him out of his comfort zone.

L'Homme Presse won the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last time beating Stage Star, but he jumped woefully out to his left in this race last year and he has a tendency to do that each time he goes right-handed. He looked a complicated ride in this race last year.

Blue Lord could be the danger to Pic D'orhy. I think he can improve going out in trip. I rode him at Leopardstown at Christmas and he ran better than his finishing position of sixth suggests. He was out of his comfort zone for the first mile and that took its toll in the end. He hasn't that sort of speed anymore. I can see him sitting second or third down the rail right behind Pic D'orhy and that could be a lovely spot.

People will question if Blue Lord can rediscover his best form after his year off the track but I think going out in trip can help him put in a big performance.

He might not be good enough to beat Pic D'orhy who is an Ascot specialist who will be primed for this, but considering the concerns over Corbetts Cross and L'Homme Presse it wouldn't surprise me to see him fill the forecast spot.