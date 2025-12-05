Race In Focus: December Gold Cup Handicap Chase tips and analysis for Saturday December 13

Timeform Verdict

British-trained runners have largely held sway in this in recent years, but KIM ROQUE is taken to strike for his top Irish yard. He probably would've given the winner a scare but for a mistake at the last on his first run for Joseph O'Brien here last month and improvement is on the cards. Jagwar is 2-2 over C&D and will surely have a big say if fully tuned-up, while Vincenzo and Hoe Joly Smoke filled the places in the Paddy Power and they both have strong claims, along with Martator .

Daryl Jacob Insight

It’s a good renewal of the December Gold Cup without it being a great one and much will depend on who gets the run of the race around the New Course on ground with a bit of cut in it.

The key fences are four out and three out on the second circuit, you’ll see jockeys hoping to get a good look at the fourth last, it’s such a tricky fence, and then the third last comes just before the turn for home.

It looks a strong pace without being crazy on paper. Just 11 runners, Il Ridoto and Glengouly will probably be ridden forward, along with perhaps Ga Law and Martator, and you can get away with hold-up tactics on this course which will suit HOE JOLY SMOKE.

They won’t be racing at speed like they do in the spring, but I do think it will be more of a stamina test than the Paddy Power which is run on the Old Course, and that’s exactly what Hoe Joly Smoke needs.

A strong traveller who gets further, he ran well in the Paddy Power, he’ll go in the ground and he’s proven a couple of times this season he handles Cheltenham well. The New Course could suit him even better and he can creep into this before making his challenge before the second last.

He’s my idea of the winner and watch out for Imperial Saint each-way.

At Aintree in the Old Roan Chase last time he just looked to need the run and he had form over this track in January when third. He also stays further and I think he’ll take a step forward from his first run back for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White who are enjoying a good season so far.