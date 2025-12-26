Menu icon
Haiti Couleurs wins at Cheltenham
Race In Focus: Coral Welsh Grand National tips and analysis for Saturday December 27

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri December 26, 2025 · 3h ago

We have the Timeform ratings, verdict, pace prediction and free video replays for Saturday's Coral Welsh National.

Coral Welsh Grand National

Timeform verdict

ROCK MY WAY had so much in hand at Ascot last time that even a 9 lb rise is potentially lenient. The main threat may come from Collectors Item, who is theoretically weighted to turn around recent course form with last year's runner-up Jubilee Express. O'Connell, Mr Vango and Haiti Couleurs also make the shortlist.

Timeform ratings

Timeform Coral Welsh National ratings
Timeform Pace Map

Timeform Coral Welsh National pace map
Pace Forecast : Even

Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood that the pace won’t be overly strong should boost the prospects of ROCK MY WAY (IRE) over O'CONNELL (IRE).

Individual Price Hint : COLLECTORS ITEM (IRE) hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

Free Video Replays

Rock My Way - Berkshire National

Haiti Couleurs - Irish Grand National

O'Connell - London National

Jubilee Express - Welsh National Trial

Mr Vango - Becher Chase

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

