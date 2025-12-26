Race In Focus: Coral Welsh Grand National tips and analysis for Saturday December 27

We have the Timeform ratings, verdict, pace prediction and free video replays for Saturday's Coral Welsh National.
Coral Welsh Grand National
Timeform verdict
ROCK MY WAY had so much in hand at Ascot last time that even a 9 lb rise is potentially lenient. The main threat may come from Collectors Item, who is theoretically weighted to turn around recent course form with last year's runner-up Jubilee Express. O'Connell, Mr Vango and Haiti Couleurs also make the shortlist.
Timeform ratings
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast : Even
Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood that the pace won’t be overly strong should boost the prospects of ROCK MY WAY (IRE) over O'CONNELL (IRE).
Individual Price Hint : COLLECTORS ITEM (IRE) hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.
Free Video Replays
Rock My Way - Berkshire National
Haiti Couleurs - Irish Grand National
O'Connell - London National
Jubilee Express - Welsh National Trial
Mr Vango - Becher Chase
